Global Beverage Containers market 2025 Strategic Employment, Economy, Prominent Players Analysis with Global Trends and Traders

Metal containers, the second leading beverage container type in unit terms due to widespread use in the sizable soft drink and beer markets, will register minimal growth as a result of declining soft drink and beer production. However, good prospects are expected in fast-growing beverages such as energy drinks and eight-ounce soft drink cans. Demand for aluminum bottles will increase rapidly from a low base due to their upscale appearance, which provides a key element of product differentiation. Glass container demand will expand modestly, helped by the entrenched position of bottles in wine packaging and robust gains in markets such as RTD tea and other nonalcoholic RTD beverages, where glass’ premium image continues to be a marketing advantage. Demographic trends, particularly above-average growth in the 55 and over population, an important wine cohort, will also aid glass container demand. Declining demand for paperboard containers will stem from continued supplantation of gabletop cartons by plastic bottles and aseptic cartons by pouches. However, healthy growth for soymilk, which utilizes a significant amount of paperboard containers, will boost demand. Additionally, bag-in-box wine containers will see robust gains based on their convenience and ongoing efforts to improve their image.

Global Market Outline: Beverage Containers Market

Flourishing demand for alternatives to the carbonated drinks along with increasing consumer preferences for single serving containers is expected to drive beverage containers market growth over the forecast period. In addition, these containers also assist in minimizing post production damage which is further expected to fuel the industry demand. However, the industry is likely to gain its potential due to intense expansion of the energy and specialty drinks industry along with product innovations such as shaped and vented cans. In addition, inroads by cans in the craft beer market are estimated to support the beverage container market demand. Robust increase in demand for aluminium bottles can be subjected to the upscale appearance as well as product differentiation offered in beer industry. Asia Pacific beverage containers market size accumulated around 34% of the overall industry share in 2014. The surge in the industry is due to increasing demand for glass bottles from beer industry in the region over the forecast period.

The global Beverage Containers market is valued at 54500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 69000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Beverage Containers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Beverage Containers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Global Beverage Containers market is segmented based on device type and end-user

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Beverage Containers are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Tetra Laval International

Stora Enso Oyj

Owens-Illinois

Crown Holdings

Mondi

Amcor Limited

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

Market size by Product

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Paperboard

Market size by End User

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

Milk

Fruit Beverages

Sports Beverages

Ready-To-Drink Tea

Enhanced Water

Beer

Wine

Distilled Spirit

Market size by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Scope of the Report

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Beverage Containers market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Beverage Containers market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Beverage Containers market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Beverage Containers companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Beverage Containers submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Beverage Containers Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by End User

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Beverage Containers Market Size

2.2 Beverage Containers Growth Rate by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Beverage Containers Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 Beverage Containers Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Beverage Containers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Beverage Containers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Beverage Containers Sales by Product

4.2 Global Beverage Containers Revenue by Product

4.3 Beverage Containers Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Beverage Containers Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Beverage Containers by Countries

6.2 North America Beverage Containers by Product

6.3 North America Beverage Containers by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Beverage Containers by Countries

7.2 Europe Beverage Containers by Product

7.3 Europe Beverage Containers by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Beverage Containers by Countries

8.2 Asia Pacific Beverage Containers by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Beverage Containers by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Beverage Containers by Countries

9.2 Central & South America Beverage Containers by Product

9.3 Central & South America Beverage Containers by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Beverage Containers by Countries

10.2 Middle East and Africa Beverage Containers by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Beverage Containers by End User

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

12.1 Beverage Containers Market Forecast by Regions

12.2 Beverage Containers Market Forecast by Product

12.3 Beverage Containers Market Forecast by End User

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Beverage Containers Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

