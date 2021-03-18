Global Buchholz Relay market to rise at modest Growth with CAGR and Revenue till 2025

A new market study, titled “Global Buchholz Relay Market Research Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Buchholz Relay market 2019-2025

Buchholz relay is a device that acts as a protective relay for oil-filled transformers. It monitors the oil flow as well as the gas accumulation and is actuated to prevent any damage to the transformer due to internal faults, ensuring efficient functioning of the transformer. The growing need for flexible power systems and changing energy landscape as one of the primary factors that will trigger the growth of the buchholz relay market in the coming years. The demand for power has increased considerably across the world due to the growing population and rising global economy. For almost all the countries across the globe, energy security is the paramount national agenda. The international energy agency (IEA) estimates that the global generation of electricity from fossil fuels is projected to reach 61% by 2020 in terms of power generation. To sustain the pace of the economic growth, a considerable amount of power will be required. This power requirement can be attributed to the increasing population and rising developmental activities. APAC accounted for the maximum shares of the transformers relay market during 2017. Our analysts have predicted that APAC will witness steady growth in the next five years. The growth of this region can be attributed to the fact that the economic conditions are significantly improving in the emerging countries.

Global Market Outline: Buchholz Relay Market

The global Buchholz Relay market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Buchholz Relay volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Buchholz Relay market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Global Buchholz Relay market is segmented based on device type and end-user

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Buchholz Relay are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

ABB

Altron

Elektromotoren und Gerätebau Barleben

Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen

PBSI Group

Teck Global

Market size by Product

Power Transformers

Distribution Transformers

Market size by End User

Utilities

Others

Market size by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Scope of the Report

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Buchholz Relay market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Buchholz Relay market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Buchholz Relay market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Buchholz Relay companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Buchholz Relay submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Buchholz Relay Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by End User

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Buchholz Relay Market Size

2.2 Buchholz Relay Growth Rate by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Buchholz Relay Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 Buchholz Relay Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Buchholz Relay Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Buchholz Relay Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Buchholz Relay Sales by Product

4.2 Global Buchholz Relay Revenue by Product

4.3 Buchholz Relay Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Buchholz Relay Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Buchholz Relay by Countries

6.2 North America Buchholz Relay by Product

6.3 North America Buchholz Relay by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Buchholz Relay by Countries

7.2 Europe Buchholz Relay by Product

7.3 Europe Buchholz Relay by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Buchholz Relay by Countries

8.2 Asia Pacific Buchholz Relay by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Buchholz Relay by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Buchholz Relay by Countries

9.2 Central & South America Buchholz Relay by Product

9.3 Central & South America Buchholz Relay by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Buchholz Relay by Countries

10.2 Middle East and Africa Buchholz Relay by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Buchholz Relay by End User

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

12.1 Buchholz Relay Market Forecast by Regions

12.2 Buchholz Relay Market Forecast by Product

12.3 Buchholz Relay Market Forecast by End User

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Buchholz Relay Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

