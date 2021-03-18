Global Cancer Therapies Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Global Cancer Therapies Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Description

Cancer occurs due to the uncontrolled growth of certain type of cells in the body. If untreated, this abnormality can spread to other areas of the body. Cancer is the second largest cause of death across the globe. The novel approaches and personalised medicine development are providing an upgrade to the existing global cancer therapy market.

Market Dynamics:

The major growth drivers of the Global Cancer Therapies Market are rising geriatric population, the prevalence of various types of cancer, access to modern treatments and extensive innovation and research in this field.

However, parallel factors like high cost of therapies, uncertain reimbursement policies, difficulties faced in clinical trials and poor rate of healthcare insurance penetration in developing regions are restraining the growth of the market.

Rising number of cancer cases in developing economies and subsequent provision of affordable therapies provide opportunities for expansion for major players.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented based on therapies into targeted cancer therapies, hormone therapies, immunotherapy and chemotherapy. Targeted cancer therapies include signal transduction inhibitors, gene expression modulators and apoptosis inducers while immunotherapy includes monoclonal antibodies, cancer vaccines and non-specific immunotherapies.

Regional/Geographic Analysis:

In terms of geography, the global cancer therapies market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW(Rest of the World). North America and Europe account for 65% of the market share due to extensive oncology spending and easier access to improved healthcare in these regions.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in the market include Dendreon, Galena Biopharma, Newlink Genetics, Peregrine Pharmaceuticals and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

The report contains comprehensive analysis on:

Global Cancer Therapies Market Segments

Global Cancer Therapies Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Cancer Therapies Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Cancer Therapies Market Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

Regional analysis for Global Cancer Therapies Market includes

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

In-depth Market Segmentation

Historical and Projected Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent market trends and Impact Factors

R&D Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

