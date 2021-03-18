Global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market will reach 27.8 billion USD by 2021. Key Players are Biotelemetry, Cardiac Science Corp, Cardiocom, Cardionet, GE Healthcare
Description
Cardiac Arrhythmia is a condition where the heartbeat is irregular, too fast or too slow. Normal heart rate is 72 beats per min. A heart rate of 100 beats per minute and 60 beats per min is known as tachycardia and bradycardia respectively. Although it is not serious in most of the cases, sometimes it can cause a stroke or heart failure. Arrhythmia monitoring is done to identify the type and causes of irregular heartbeat. These tests include Electrocardiograph (ECG) and Electrophysiology (EP) testing.
End User/Technology:
Nerve and muscle are electrically active, and the heart also produces electrical signals. Due to the conductivity of human body, the potential from the excitable cells of the heart is transferred to the body surface.Chloride gel or saline solution is used to transfer the potential to the sensor. Electrodes on different sides of the heart measure different activities of the heart. ECG gives the potential difference between the different regions. Subacute patient monitoring and implantable loop recorders are used to record the activity over the short and long duration of time respectively.The cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market will reach 27.8 billion USD by 2021.
Market Dynamics:
Nowadays, consumption of unhealthy food items, smoking, excessive alcohol intake is major reasons for cardiac diseases. Asedentary lifestyle like lack of exercise, children sitting glued to TV sets or computers instead of going out for physical activity have contributed to obesity and cardiac problems in children. Upgradation of technology and government grants for research on heart diseases is a significant market driver. A major challenge in the devices market is the lack of people with the required technical know-how to operate these devices.
Market segmentation:
Based onend-user:
Hospitals
Clinics
Home-Care Centers
Based onproduct type
1 Channel
2 Channel
3 Channel
12 Channel
Others
Segmentation by Monitoring Device Type
Implantable Cardiac Monitors
Resting ECG Devices
ECG Stress Test Devices
Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Monitors
Ambulatory ECG
Holter Monitors
Loop Recorders
Other Cardiac Monitoring Devices
Regional/Geographic Analysis:
American cardiac patients in the age group of 65-80 years show a combination of supraventricular and ventricular arrhythmia. So, the demand for the monitoring devices will be highest in US and Canada.High costs and dependency on quality signal is a major hindrance to large-scale adoption of monitoring devices in the Asia-pacific region. The increasing use of telecardiography and the portability of the monitoring devices are major reasons for success in this region. Smart cardiac monitors are also in high demand in GCC.
Key Players:
Biotelemetry
Cardiac Science Corp
Cardiocom
Cardionet
GE Healthcare
Regional analysis for Feed Software Market includes
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle-East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of the Middle-East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macroeconomic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
