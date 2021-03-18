Description:

The Global Cardiovascular Devices Market was valued at over 33 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% to reach $54.22 billion by the end of 2021. Cardiovascular devices are used to diagnose and treat heart diseases that include numerous problems, most of them related to atherosclerosis. Atherosclerosis is a medication state aroused when a substance called plaque builds up in the walls of the arteries making it harder for the blood to flow thus creating problems.

Market Dynamics:

There are various factors that are responsible for the growth in this market such as increase in awareness among population, rapid technological advances, high preference of minimally invasive procedures as these surgeries are less painful, reduce hospital stays, low chances of infections and a faster recovery is there. In addition, cardiovascular devices have a great scope for innovations that will have a strong positive impact on this market in coming few years.

However, there are a few restraints in this market. Stringent regulations and legislations in getting product approvals, lack of skilled healthcare professionals, high cost of cardiovascular devices and their maintenance are some of the restraining factors.

Market Segmentation

The global cardiovascular devices market is segmented by:

Type:

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices

Interventional Cardiac Devices

Peripheral Vascular Devices

Cardiac Pacemakers

Cardiac Assist Devices

Cardiac Angioplasty Devices

Prosthetics (Artificial) Heart Valves

Stents

Technology:

Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery

Cardiopulmonary Bypass Products

Valve Prosthesis & Repair

Stents hold the major share in the market due to rising demand of minimally invasive surgeries.

Geographic AnalysisL:

North America accounts for the largest market share owing to rising awareness about the treatments, presence of a large patient pool and high disposable incomes. U.S is the leader in the North American market, followed by Canada. Europe, in which Germany, France are some of the largest markets comes after North America. However, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market due to increasing number of geriatric population in the region with increasing awareness about various heart diseases. Japan and China will be the largest markets in Asia- Pacific.

Key Companies:

Some of the key companies in the market are St. Jude Medical, Medtronic Inc., Abbott Vascular, MAQUET GmbH & Co. KG, EndoPhotonix Inc., Terumo Corporation, C. R. Bard Inc., SEMMT Inc., Cardima Inc. CyberHeart Incorporated, Kardium Inc., MedWaves Incorporated and Boston Scientific Corporation.

The report contains comprehensive analysis on:

Cardiovascular Devices Market Segments

Cardiovascular Devices Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Cardiovascular Devices Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Cardiovascular Devices Market Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

Regional analysis Cardiovascular Devices Market includes

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

In-depth Market Segmentation

Historical and Projected Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent market trends and Impact Factors

R&D Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

