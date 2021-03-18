Global Cell Based Assay Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, Cell Signaling Technology, Life Technologies Corporation, Danahar Corporation, Cisbio Bioassays, Merck KGaA and Discoverx Corporation

Introduction:

Over the past few years, there has been a growing trend towards more frequent use of cell-based assays for drug discovery, especially since drug development is a billion-dollar business. Cell-based assays refer to any of number of different experiments based on the use of live cells. This is a general definition and can include a variety of assays that measure cell proliferation, toxicity, motility, production of a measurable product, and morphology.

Market Dynamics:

The market has been gaining growth from many factors such as ubiquity of numerous chronic diseases, government support for the research and development activities, and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries in Asia Pacific. While, the factors challenging the wellbeing of the global cell based assays market are the curtailment on the usage of reagents and high cost of instruments.

Market Segmentation:

Based on Products:

Consumables

Instruments

Services

Software

Based on End Users:

Biopharmaceutical industries

Contract research organizations

Academic and research institutions

Based on Applications:

Drug discovery

Basic research

ADME studies

Predictive toxicology

Other segments

Regional/Geographical Analysis:

The cell-based assays market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the cell-based assays market. The large market share of the region is credited to the growing availability of funds for research and the increase in drug discovery activities in North America. More than one application exists for using cell-based assays, where a large percentage of European-based companies are focussing on ‘biological pathway studies’, ‘assay development’, and ‘drug target identification and screening’.

Opportunities:

Increasing adoption of cell-based consumables by prominent biopharmaceutical companies and growing number of contact research organizations are some of the factors reflecting positively on this market. Currently, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies serve the maximum demand, which reflects growing adoption of cell-based assays for drug discovery by the end users, especially in the developed countries within North America and Europe.

Key Players:

Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, Cell Signaling Technology, Life Technologies Corporation, Danahar Corporation, Cisbio Bioassays, Merck KGaA, Discoverx Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., Promega Corporation, Proqinase GmbH, Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Biospherix, Ltd., Essen Bioscience, Marine Biological Laboratory, Miltenyi Biotec, Bioagilytix Labs., Lonza, Aurelia Bioscience Ltd., Selexis SA, Cell Biolabs, Inc., Biotek Instruments, Inc., Qgel SA.

