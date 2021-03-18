Global Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market Size, Industry Players, Revenue and Product Demand till 2015-2020

A security framework which ensures secure access to end users across multiple applications is termed as Identity access management (IAM). Several industrial verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, education, retail and others are offered secure and identity based access by Cloud Identity access management service. It helps them to manage security by authorizing employee access with a user provision, access management, multi-factor authentication, directory management and few other services, and hence prevents the misuse of financial and corporate data.

As a result, cloud IAM services are being widely adopted by SMBs, large organizations and government agencies. Cloud identity access management (IAM) software will revamp the traditional IT security environment by offering IAM solutions over the cloud.

Market Dynamics

One of the major factors driving the adoption of cloud IAM is the cost effectiveness of the cloud IAM service compared to the traditional IAM services. Owing to the fast dropping rates of bandwidth and storage, enterprises are adopting cloud applications at a large scale.

It has been estimated that by adopting cloud IAM services, an organization can save more than 35% of the annual cost.

Other factors which have expanded the cloud IAM market size across various organizations are the accruing costs on organizations due to increasing complexities of cyber-attacks and the costs involved in detection and recovery of losses.

Apart from this, the increasing popularity of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and various mobility trends in organizations have increased the end user device authentication security. Security in cloud based environment, lack of trust in cloud IAM providers and inadequate awareness are some of the limits associated with cloud IAM market. Developing more secure IAM solutions at lesser prices; which would be customized according to the specifications of the end consumers is the target of several cloud IAM vendors.

Market Segmentation

Based on industry verticals, the cloud IAM software market is segmented into BFSI, IT and telecommunication, media & entertainment, healthcare, retail, education and others. over the forecast period (2015 – 2020), out of these verticals, BFSI, IT & telecom and retail witnessed highest adoption of cloud IAM services. On the basis of deployment type, the market is further divided into private cloud, public cloud and hybrid cloud. On account of enhanced security risks compared to public cloud and hybrid cloud, private cloud dominated the overall cloud IAM market size. In terms of geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The governments of North America and Europe are driving investment in IAM solutions as well as market and technological need.

Key Players

The key major players of this competitive and diversified Cloud IAM market are CA Technologies, One Login, Sailpoint, Okta, Identropy, IBM Lighthouse, Ping Identity, Centrify, Oracle, Net IQ, Symplified, Bitium, Symantec Identity, Salesforce Identity, Microsoft Azure Active Directory, Quest, EMC2, HP, Courion and Hitachi ID.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Global Market segments

Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

