Global Digital Transformation in Logistics Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Report Description:

Logistics is generally the detailed organization and implementation of a complex operation. In a general business sense, logistics is the management of the flow of things between the point of origin and the point of consumption in order to meet requirements of customers or corporations. The resources managed in logistics can include physical items such as food, materials, animals, equipment, and liquids; as well as intangible items, such as time and information. The logistics of physical items usually involves the integration of information flow, materials handling, production, packaging, inventory, transportation, warehousing, and often security.

In 2018, the global Digital Transformation in Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Transformation in Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Transformation in Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Deutsche Post DHL

Kuehne + Nagel

UPS

DB Group

FedEx

Nippon Express

World Courier

SF Express

Panalpina

CEVA

Agility

DSV

Kerry Logistics

CH Robinson

VersaCold

Marken

Air Canada Cargo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-cold Chain Logistics

Market segment by Application, split into

Bio Pharma

Chemical Pharma

Specially Pharma

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Transformation in Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Transformation in Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

