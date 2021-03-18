Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)Testing Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2024
Report Description:
With advances in technology, the completion of the sequencing of the human genome and the pressures of capitalism, direct to consumer (DTC) laboratory testing is becoming increasingly popular. The growing market for DTC laboratory testing may promote awareness of health issues and genetic diseases, which could allow patients to take a more proactive role in their healthcare.
In 2018, the global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
23andMe
deCODEme
DNA DTC
GeneByGene
Genecodebook Oy
Genetrainer
MD Revolution
Myriad Genetics
Navigenics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Routine Clinical Laboratory Testing
Medical Genetic Laboratory Testing
Market segment by Application, split into
Doctor Office
Internet
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Routine Clinical Laboratory Testing
1.4.3 Medical Genetic Laboratory Testing
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)Testing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Doctor Office
1.5.3 Internet
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 23andMe
12.1.1 23andMe Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)Testing Introduction
12.1.4 23andMe Revenue in Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)Testing Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 23andMe Recent Development
12.2 deCODEme
12.2.1 deCODEme Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)Testing Introduction
12.2.4 deCODEme Revenue in Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)Testing Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 deCODEme Recent Development
12.3 DNA DTC
12.3.1 DNA DTC Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)Testing Introduction
12.3.4 DNA DTC Revenue in Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)Testing Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 DNA DTC Recent Development
12.4 GeneByGene
Continued…
