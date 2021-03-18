Global Duty Free Retailing Market 2019 – Industry Growth Trends, Market Revenue, Demand, Supply, Key Manufacturers, Regional Outlook and Forecast Till 2024

Global Duty Free Retailing Market Research Report 2019-2024

This report studies the Duty-Free Retailing market. Duty-free shops (or stores) are retail outlets that are exempt from the payment of certain local or national taxes and duties, on the requirement that the goods sold will be sold to travelers who will take them out of the country. Which products can be sold duty-free vary by jurisdiction, as well as how they can be sold, and the process of calculating the duty or refunding the duty component.

However, some countries impose duty on goods brought into the country, though they had been bought duty-free in another country, or when the value or quantity of such goods exceed an allowed limit. Duty-free shops are often found in the international zone of international airports, sea ports, and train stations but goods can also be bought duty-free on board airplanes and passenger ships. They are not as commonly available for road or train travelers, although several border crossings between the United States and both Canada and Mexico have duty-free shops for car travelers. In some countries, any shop can participate in a reimbursement system, such as Global Blue and Premier Tax Free, wherein a sum equivalent to the tax is paid, but then the goods are presented to customs and the sum reimbursed on exit.

Dufry ranks the first in terms of revenue share in Global market of Duty-Free Retailing, occupies 22.29% of market share in 2016; While, Lotte Duty Free, with a market share of 12.07%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together only consist of approximately 5.60% of the global market in 2016.

Ask for Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2793007

Asia Pacific ranks the top in terms of global market size of Duty-Free Retailing, it consists of 26.1% of the international market in 2016. North America comes the second, with 22.4% of the global market. Middle East and Africa together consist of 16.2% of the Duty-Free Retailing market in the same year.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Dufry

Lagardère Travel Retail

Lotte Duty Free

LVMH

Aer Rianta International (ARI)

China Duty Free Group

Dubai Duty Free

Duty Free Americas

Gebr. Heinemann

JR/Group (James Richardson)

King Power International Group (Thailand)

The Shilla Duty Free

On the basis of product, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into

Perfumes

Cosmetics

Cigarettes

Others

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Duty Free Retailing for each application, including

Airports

Onboard Aircraft

Seaports

Train Stations

Others

Production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate are the key targets for Duty Free Retailing from 2013 to 2024 (forecast) in these regions are Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries..

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

To Get Reasonable Discount in this Report Click Here:

https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2793007

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Table of Contents:

Global Duty Free Retailing Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Report Overview

2 Market Analysis by Types

3 Product Application Market

4 Channel Analysis

5 Market Performance for Manufacturers

5.1 Global Duty Free Retailing Production (K Units) and Market Share by Manufacturers 2013-2018

5.2 Global Duty Free Retailing Revenue (M USD) and Market Share by Manufacturers 2013-2018

5.3 Global Duty Free Retailing Price (USD/Unit) of Manufacturers 2013-2018

5.4 Global Duty Free Retailing Gross Margin of Manufacturers 2013-2018

5.5 Market Concentration

6 Global Duty Free Retailing Market Performance (Production Point)

6.1 Global Duty Free Retailing Production (K Units) and Market Share by Regions 2013-2018

6.2 Global Duty Free Retailing Revenue (M USD) and Market Share by Regions 2013-2018

6.3 Global Duty Free Retailing Price (USD/Unit) by Regions 2013-2018

6.4 Global Duty Free Retailing Gross Margin by Regions 2013-2018

7 Development Trend for Regions (Production Point)

8 Global Duty Free Retailing Market Performance (Consumption Point)

9 Development Trend for Regions (Sales Point)

..

..

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Dufry

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Duty Free Retailing Product Offered

11.1.3 Dufry Duty Free Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Dufry News

11.2 Lagardère Travel Retail

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Duty Free Retailing Product Offered

11.2.3 Lagardère Travel Retail Duty Free Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Lagardère Travel Retail News

11.3 Lotte Duty Free

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Duty Free Retailing Product Offered

11.3.3 Lotte Duty Free Duty Free Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Lotte Duty Free News

11.4 LVMH

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Duty Free Retailing Product Offered

11.4.3 LVMH Duty Free Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 LVMH News

11.5 Aer Rianta International (ARI)

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Duty Free Retailing Product Offered

11.5.3 Aer Rianta International (ARI) Duty Free Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Aer Rianta International (ARI) News

11.6 China Duty Free Group

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Duty Free Retailing Product Offered

11.6.3 China Duty Free Group Duty Free Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 China Duty Free Group News

….Continued

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.