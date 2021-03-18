Global Electric hoist Market 2019 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Electric hoist Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Electric hoist Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (KitoTerexHitachi IndustrialColumbus McKinnonKonecranesStreet CraneIngersoll RandABUSImer InternationalTOYOGorbelDAESANMilwaukee ToolVERLINDELIFTKETLi An MachineryDL Heavy IndustryNanyang KairuiJiangsu JialiNiukelunChi Zong MachineTBMChongqing ShanyanCheng DayShanghai YiyingBeijing LingyingShanghai Shuangdiao)

Electric Hoist is a mechanical device with electricity power-sources for lifting material, typically consisting of a rope or chain around a drum or wheel lift, and a hook for attaching payload. The basic electric hoist has two important characteristics to define it: Lifting medium and power type.

Scope of the Global Electric hoist Market Report

This report focuses on the Electric hoist in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request a Sample of this Report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3034356

China and USA are the o dominant producer regions of electric hoist; the production of electric hoist respectively is 423 K Units and 458 K Units in 2015, according about 24.86% and 26.92% of the total amount. China and USA are also the biggest consumer of electric hoist, with the consumption market share of about 19.61% and 27.78% in 2015. Europe is the second largest production area, with the market share of 20.58% in 2015. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should further improve.

Leading players in hoist industry are Columbus McKinnon, Kito, Terex, Konecranes. Kito is the largest manufacturer, occupies about 18.53% share of the market. Li An Machinery is the leader player in China, with the market share of about 1.51% in 2015.

By application, Construction Sites accounted for the largest market with about 28.33% of the global volume for electric hoist in 2015. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period. With over 23.39% share in the global electric hoist market, the Marinas & Shipyards was the second largest application market for global electric hoist in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a slightly low CAGR of 4.12%, in terms of volume, during the forecast period.

The electric price of hoist is lower year by year from 1274 USD/Unit in 2011 to 1189 USD/Unit in 2015. The product profit margin is about 29.72% in 2015, and it also descends in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

The worldwide market for Electric hoist is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 1990 million US$ in 2024, from 1630 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Browse the Full Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-electric-hoist-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

This report covers Analysis of Global Electric hoist Market Segment by Manufacturers

Kito

Terex

Hitachi Industrial

Columbus McKinnon

Konecranes

Street Crane

Ingersoll Rand

ABUS

Imer International

TOYO

Gorbel

DAESAN

Milwaukee Tool

VERLINDE

LIFTKET

Li An Machinery

DL Heavy Industry

Nanyang Kairui

Jiangsu Jiali

Niukelun

Chi Zong Machine

TBM

Chongqing Shanyan

Cheng Day

Shanghai Yiying

Beijing Lingying

Shanghai Shuangdiao

Global Electric hoist Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Electric hoist Market Segment by Type

Electric Chain Hoist

Electric Wire Hoist

Other Electric Hoist

Make an enquiry before buying this report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3034356

Global Electric hoist Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Factories

Construction Sites

Marinas & Shipyards

Mining & Excavating Operation

Warehouse

Others

Some of the Points cover in Global Electric hoist Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Electric hoist Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Electric hoist Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Electric hoist Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Electric hoist Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Electric hoist Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: Electric hoist Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: Electric hoist Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019