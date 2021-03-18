Global Nickel Powder Market by Key Players, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Nickel Powder Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Nickel Powder Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (ValeMMC Norilsk NickelBHP Billiton LtdXstrata PlcAnglo AmericanSherrittJinchuan GroupJilin Jien NickelSumitomo Metal MiningTritrust IndustrialNizi International)

Nickel (atomic symbol: Ni, atomic number: 28) is a Block D, Group 4, Period 4 element with an atomic weight of 58.6934. Nickel Bohr Model. The number of electrons in each of nickel’s shells is [2, 8, 16, 2] and its electron configuration is [Ar] 3d84s2. Nickel was first discovered by Alex Constedt in 1751. The nickel atom has a radius of 124 pm and a Van der Waals radius of 184 pm. In its elemental form, nickel has a lustrous metallic silver appearance. Nickel is a hard and ductile transition metal that is considered corrosion-resistant because of its slow rate of oxidation. Elemental Nickel. Nickel powder is a powder of nickel metal. Nickel powder is gray irregular powder, easily oxidized in moist air. Usually, it can be divided into two types: Carbonyl Nickel Powder and Electrolytic Nickel Powder. It can be widely used in Alloy, Functional Materials, and Electroplate & Battery because of its excellent performance in these fields. Different content of nickel and particle size have huge influence on the price of Nickel powder.

Scope of the Global Nickel Powder Market Report

This report focuses on the Nickel Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

As for the global Nickel Powder industry, the industry structure is not concentrated. The top 5 manufacturers have 42.80% sales revenue market share in 2016. The Vale which has 14.16% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Nickel Powder industry. The manufacturers following MMC Norilsk Nickel, and BHP Billiton Ltd, which respectively has 10.85% and 7.57% market share globally.

The worldwide market for Nickel Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Nickel Powder Market Segment by Manufacturers

Vale

MMC Norilsk Nickel

BHP Billiton Ltd

Xstrata Plc

Anglo American

Sherritt

Jinchuan Group

Jilin Jien Nickel

Sumitomo Metal Mining

Tritrust Industrial

Nizi International

Global Nickel Powder Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Nickel Powder Market Segment by Type

Carbonyl Nickel Powder

Electrolytic Nickel Powder

Global Nickel Powder Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Alloy

Functional Materials

Electroplate & Battery

Others

Some of the Points cover in Global Nickel Powder Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Nickel Powder Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Nickel Powder Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Nickel Powder Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Nickel Powder Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Nickel Powder Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: Nickel Powder Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: Nickel Powder Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

