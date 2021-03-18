Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (Nash) Diagnostics Market And Top Key Players Are Genfit Sa, Echosens, Supersonic Imagine, Biopredictive, One Way Liver

The global epidemic of type 2 diabetes and rising obesity are leading to the growing prevalence of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), especially in developed nations. According to the NASH Education Program, NASH affects around 12% of the world’s adult population. More than 80% of patients with NASH are obese, 44% have type 2 diabetes, and 72% have abnormal blood lipids (triglycerides and cholesterol). The increasing prevalence of these ailments is expected to drive the demand for NASH diagnostics over the 2018-2023 period.

Programs and initiatives to increase awareness are anticipated to bolster market growth over the forecast period. In 2016, The NASH Education Program was established with the objective of spreading awareness among medical practitioners, patients identified with NASH, and individuals at high risk of developing it. On the other hand, rising investments for the development of accurate, reliable, and readily available diagnostic tests for NASH is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Diagnostic techniques segment insights:

Liver biopsy is one of the broadly accepted diagnostic techniques for NASH detection since it provides accurate results. Liver biopsy is preferred by medical practitioners owing to its ability to determine the degree of steatosis and inflammation accurately. However, the invasive liver biopsy procedure has several disadvantages, such as pain, bleeding, and the possibility of injuring other organs. Thus, the adoption of non-invasive imaging techniques and biomarkers is anticipated to increase significantly. As a result, the market size of the liver biopsy technique is expected to grow at a slower rate than biomarkers, in developed regions like North America and Europe.

Regional insights:

North America held the largest share of the NASH diagnostics market. The growing prevalence of obesity and type 2 diabetes is leading to an increasing number of patients suffering from NASH in the United States (U.S.) and Canada. NASH has been reported to be the second-most common cause for liver transplantations in the U.S. By 2020, it is expected to surpass hepatitis C as the leading cause for liver transplants. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to increasing awareness among patients and improving healthcare infrastructure. However, the high cost of NASH diagnosis through liver biopsy is restraining the growth of the market in developing regions like Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

