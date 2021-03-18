Global POC Infectious Diseases Market 2025 Top Companies, Drivers, Trends, Revenue, Top Leading Countries and Prominent Players Forecast

WiseGuyReports has announced the addition of a new intelligence report, titled “Global POC Infectious Diseases Market Research Report 2019”.

POC Infectious Diseases market 2019-2025

POC diagnosis for infectious diseases refers to diagnostic tests performed near the site of patient care. Advances in POC technology has facilitated in data storage and data sharing and communication with public health agencies, which has helped the market to grow during the previous forecasted period.

Global Market Outline: POC Infectious Diseases Market

The global POC Infectious Diseases market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on POC Infectious Diseases volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall POC Infectious Diseases market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Global POC Infectious Diseases market is segmented based on device type and end-user

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of POC Infectious Diseases are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Alere

Meridian Bioscience

Orasure Technologies

Trinity Biotech

Abbott

Beckman Coulter/ Danaher

Becton Dickinson

Biomerieux

Bio-Rad

Cepheid

Diamedix

Diasorin

Eiken Chemical

Enzo Biochem

Market size by Product

Flu

Adenovirus

Malaria

Streptococcal Bacteremia

Tuberculosis (TB)

Occult Blood

HIV

Market size by End User

Hospital& Clinics

Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories

Homecare Settings

Market size by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Scope of the Report

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of POC Infectious Diseases market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global POC Infectious Diseases market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of POC Infectious Diseases market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global POC Infectious Diseases companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of POC Infectious Diseases submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 POC Infectious Diseases Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by End User

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global POC Infectious Diseases Market Size

2.2 POC Infectious Diseases Growth Rate by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 POC Infectious Diseases Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 POC Infectious Diseases Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 POC Infectious Diseases Price by Manufacturers

3.4 POC Infectious Diseases Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global POC Infectious Diseases Sales by Product

4.2 Global POC Infectious Diseases Revenue by Product

4.3 POC Infectious Diseases Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global POC Infectious Diseases Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America POC Infectious Diseases by Countries

6.2 North America POC Infectious Diseases by Product

6.3 North America POC Infectious Diseases by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe POC Infectious Diseases by Countries

7.2 Europe POC Infectious Diseases by Product

7.3 Europe POC Infectious Diseases by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific POC Infectious Diseases by Countries

8.2 Asia Pacific POC Infectious Diseases by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific POC Infectious Diseases by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America POC Infectious Diseases by Countries

9.2 Central & South America POC Infectious Diseases by Product

9.3 Central & South America POC Infectious Diseases by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa POC Infectious Diseases by Countries

10.2 Middle East and Africa POC Infectious Diseases by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa POC Infectious Diseases by End User

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

12.1 POC Infectious Diseases Market Forecast by Regions

12.2 POC Infectious Diseases Market Forecast by Product

12.3 POC Infectious Diseases Market Forecast by End User

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 POC Infectious Diseases Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

