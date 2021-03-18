Global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market 2019 By Various Product Types, Growth, Size Estimation, Consumption, Supply & Demand By Key Players, End Users & Forecast till 2024

Global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024

A vessel traffic service (VTS) is a marine traffic monitoring system established by harbour or port authorities, similar to air traffic control for aircraft. Typical VTS systems use radar, closed-circuit television (CCTV), VHF radiotelephony and automatic identification system to keep track of vessel movements and provide navigational safety in a limited geographical area.

For industry structure analysis, the Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 57.80 % of the revenue market.

The primary purpose of the original port VTS was to prevent vessel collisions and groundings in the port and entrance areas. The attitude towards the scope of a VTS has been widened to give it a key role in environmental protection in the event of maritime accidents. Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) coverage is expanding to include coastal areas, shipping channels and sensitive offshore areas. For forecast, the global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 6~8%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Vessel Traffic Services (VTS).

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Signalis

Indra Company

Saab

Kongsberg

Transas

Lockheed Martin

keiki

Frequentis

Vissim AS

SRT

This study considers the Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

INS and NAS

TOS

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Port Service

Coastal Service

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) by Players

4 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Signalis

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Product Offered

11.1.3 Signalis Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Signalis News

11.2 Indra Company

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Product Offered

11.2.3 Indra Company Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Indra Company News

11.3 Saab

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Product Offered

11.3.3 Saab Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Saab News

11.4 Kongsberg

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Product Offered

11.4.3 Kongsberg Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Kongsberg News

11.5 Transas

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Product Offered

11.5.3 Transas Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Transas News

11.6 Lockheed Martin

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Product Offered

11.6.3 Lockheed Martin Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Lockheed Martin News

11.7 keiki

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Product Offered

11.7.3 keiki Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 keiki News

…Continued

