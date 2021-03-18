HEALTHCARE ROBOTICS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, SHARE, DEMAND, APPLICATION AND GROWTH – ANALYSIS 2019 TO 2025

Healthcare robots are used in wide range of applications which include drug manufacturing, dispensing drugs to patients and moving inventory in medical supply facilities. Increasing demand of the surgical robots such as da Vinci surgical systems is expected to intensify the market growth over the forecast period. These robots offer 3D HD vision systems for a magnified and clear view of patient’s body and assist doctors in various complex procedures with high precision and flexibility.

The healthcare centers are investing heavily on the robotics industry for minimizing the cost which include high cost manual label of operation and for greater flexibility of functioning of the healthcare. Majorly the healthcare centers are investing in automatic guided vehicles (AGVs) for transporting patient needs such as delivering meals, linens, nursing supplies, packages, sterile items, oxygen and gases, and pick-up trash.

The robotic surgery holds the major share in the market owing to wide scale improvements in patient monitoring, and the ability to deliver better medical results with high accuracy and precision while implantation and component replacement in orthopedics is expected to enhance the market growth over the forecast period. The application of the robotics surgery includes gynecology, urology, and general surgery.

The report includes –

Segmentation: On the basis on the applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, market share and growth rate for each application, including

• Rehabilitation robots

o Prosthetic robotics

o Exoskeleton robotic system

o Orthotic robotics

o Therapeutic robotics

• Robotics surgery

o Robotic surgical systems

o Instruments and Accessories

o Services

Geographic Segmentation: This report split global market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America, with revenue (Billion USD), market share and growth rate of Healthcare Robotics Market for these regions, from 2015 to 2025 (forecast)

North America: U.S., Rest of North America

Europe: Germany, France, UK, rest of Europe

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Key players: Overview of market leaders in Healthcare Robotics Market by top manufacturers/players, with Healthcare Robotics revenue (Billion USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including Elekta, Mazor Robotics, Intuitive Surgical, Tecan Group, Qiagen, and Varian Medical System. Other companies include Titan Medicals, Curexo Technology, THINK Surgical, Hansen Medical, and Health Robotics.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Scope

2.3. Data Sources

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

4.1. Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3. Key Trends

5. GLOBAL HEALTHCARE ROBOTICS MARKET, BY PRODUCT (2017-2025)

5.1. Global Healthcare Robotics Market, by Rehabilitation Robots

5.2. Global Healthcare Robotics Market, by Robotic Surgery

5.2.1. Global Healthcare Robotics Market, by Instruments & Accessories

5.2.2. Global Healthcare Robotics Market, by Robotic Surgical Systems

5.2.3. Global Healthcare Robotics Market, by Services

6. GLOBAL HEALTHCARE ROBOTICS MARKET, BY REGIONS (2017-2025)

………

7. MARKET COMPETITION ANALYSIS

7.1. Market Share/Positioning Analysis

7.2. Key Innovators

7.3. Company Profiles

7.3.1. Accuray Incorporated

7.3.1.1. Overview

7.3.1.2. Type/Service Offerings

7.3.1.3. Strategy

7.3.1.4. Key Developments

7.3.2. Elekta

7.3.2.1. Overview

7.3.2.2. Type/Service Offerings

7.3.2.3. Strategy

7.3.2.4. Key Developments

7.3.3. Intuitive Surgical

7.3.3.1. Overview

7.3.3.2. Type/Service Offerings

7.3.3.3. Strategy

7.3.3.4. Key Developments

7.3.4. Mazor Robotics

7.3.4.1. Overview

7.3.4.2. Type/Service Offerings

7.3.4.3. Strategy

7.3.4.4. Key Developments

7.3.5. Qiagen

7.3.5.1. Overview

7.3.5.2. Type/Service Offerings

7.3.5.3. Strategy

7.3.5.4. Key Developments

7.3.6. Tecan Group

7.3.6.1. Overview

7.3.6.2. Type/Service Offerings

7.3.6.3. Strategy

7.3.6.4. Key Developments

7.3.7. Varian Medical Systems

7.3.7.1. Overview

7.3.7.2. Type/Service Offerings

7.3.7.3. Strategy

7.3.7.4. Key Developments

7.3.8. Hocoma Ag

7.3.8.1. Overview

7.3.8.2. Type/Service Offerings

7.3.8.3. Strategy

7.3.8.4. Key Developments

7.3.9. Hansen Medical, Inc. (Subsidiary of Auris Surgical Robotics)

7.3.9.1. Overview

7.3.9.2. Type/Service Offerings

7.3.9.3. Strategy

7.3.9.4. Key Developments

7.3.10. Omnicell, Inc

7.3.10.1. Overview

7.3.10.2. Type/Service Offerings

7.3.10.3. Strategy

7.3.10.4. Key Developments

Continued….

