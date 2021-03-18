HYPERCONVERGED INTEGRATED SYSTEM MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

This report focuses on the global Hyperconverged Integrated System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hyperconverged Integrated System development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Hyperconverged Integrated System market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Nutanix

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Simplivity Corporation

Scale Computing

VMware, Inc

NetApp Inc

Cisco Systems, Inc

Oracle Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Pivot3

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Remote & Branch Offices

Datacenter Consolidation

Server Virtualization

Data Protection

IoT

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Cloud Service Providers

Healthcare

Government

Hospitality

Education

Gaming & Entertainment

Others (Oil & Gas)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Hyperconverged Integrated System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Hyperconverged Integrated System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Hyperconverged Integrated System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Remote & Branch Offices

1.4.3 Datacenter Consolidation

1.4.4 Server Virtualization

1.4.5 Data Protection

1.4.6 IoT

1.4.7 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

1.4.8 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hyperconverged Integrated System Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Cloud Service Providers

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Government

1.5.6 Hospitality

1.5.7 Education

1.5.8 Gaming & Entertainment

1.5.9 Others (Oil & Gas)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Hyperconverged Integrated System Market Size

2.2 Hyperconverged Integrated System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Hyperconverged Integrated System Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Hyperconverged Integrated System Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Hyperconverged Integrated System Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Hyperconverged Integrated System Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Hyperconverged Integrated System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Hyperconverged Integrated System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Hyperconverged Integrated System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Hyperconverged Integrated System Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Hyperconverged Integrated System Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Nutanix

12.1.1 Nutanix Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Hyperconverged Integrated System Introduction

12.1.4 Nutanix Revenue in Hyperconverged Integrated System Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Nutanix Recent Development

12.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

12.2.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Hyperconverged Integrated System Introduction

12.2.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Revenue in Hyperconverged Integrated System Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Recent Development

12.3 Simplivity Corporation

12.3.1 Simplivity Corporation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Hyperconverged Integrated System Introduction

12.3.4 Simplivity Corporation Revenue in Hyperconverged Integrated System Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Simplivity Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Scale Computing

12.4.1 Scale Computing Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Hyperconverged Integrated System Introduction

12.4.4 Scale Computing Revenue in Hyperconverged Integrated System Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Scale Computing Recent Development

12.5 VMware, Inc

12.5.1 VMware, Inc Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Hyperconverged Integrated System Introduction

12.5.4 VMware, Inc Revenue in Hyperconverged Integrated System Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 VMware, Inc Recent Development

12.6 NetApp Inc

12.6.1 NetApp Inc Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Hyperconverged Integrated System Introduction

12.6.4 NetApp Inc Revenue in Hyperconverged Integrated System Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 NetApp Inc Recent Development

12.7 Cisco Systems, Inc

12.7.1 Cisco Systems, Inc Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Hyperconverged Integrated System Introduction

12.7.4 Cisco Systems, Inc Revenue in Hyperconverged Integrated System Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Cisco Systems, Inc Recent Development

12.8 Oracle Corporation

12.8.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Hyperconverged Integrated System Introduction

12.8.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Hyperconverged Integrated System Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

12.9 Fujitsu Limited

12.9.1 Fujitsu Limited Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Hyperconverged Integrated System Introduction

12.9.4 Fujitsu Limited Revenue in Hyperconverged Integrated System Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Fujitsu Limited Recent Development

12.10 Pivot3

12.10.1 Pivot3 Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Hyperconverged Integrated System Introduction

12.10.4 Pivot3 Revenue in Hyperconverged Integrated System Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Pivot3 Recent Development

12.11 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

……Continued

