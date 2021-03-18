GlobalData’s Medical Devices sector report, “Image Guided Surgery Devices — Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2019” provides an overview of Image Guided Surgery Devices currently in pipeline stage.

The report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development. The report reviews major players involved in the pipeline product development. It also provides information about clinical trials in progress, which includes trial phase, trial status, trial start and end dates, and, the number of trials for the key Image Guided Surgery Devices pipeline products.

This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2663585

Scope:

– Extensive coverage of the Image Guided Surgery Devices under development

— The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

— The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Image Guided Surgery Devices and list all their pipeline projects

— The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

— The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

— Recent developments in the segment / industry.

Reasons to buy:

The report enables you to —

— Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

— Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

— Identify and understand important and diverse types of Image Guided Surgery Devices under development

— Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

— Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

— In-depth analysis of the product’s current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2663585

Key Players:

· Aris MD Inc

· Augmedics

· Ben-Gurion University of the Negev

· Brigham and Women’s Hospital

· CairnSurgical Inc

· Centerline Biomedical Inc

· Dartmouth College

· Delft University of Technology

· Duke University

· Florida International University

· GE Healthcare LLC

· Gentuity LLC

· German Cancer Research Center

· InnerOptic Technology Inc

· InSightec Ltd

· Johns Hopkins University

· Koninklijke Philips N.V.

· LumaMed LLC

· Lumos, Inc.

· Mariner Endosurgery Inc

· Medtronic plc

· NDR Medical Technology Pte Ltd

· Norwegian University of Science and Technology

· OnLume Inc

· Pathfinder Technologies

· Perceptive Navigation LLC

· Promaxo Inc

· Siemens Healthineers AG

· South African Medical Research Council

· Southern Illinois University Carbondale

· Spectropath Inc

· Stanford University

· Stellenbosch University

· SurgVision BV

· TechsoMed Medical Technologies Ltd.

· Tel Aviv University

· The Acrobot Company Limited

· University Health Network

· University of Arizona

· University of Bern

· University of California Los Angeles

· University of California San Diego

· University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

· University of Lille Nord de France

· University of South Florida

· Vanderbilt University

· XACT Robotics Ltd

Key Points from TOC:

2 Introduction

3 Products under Development

4 Image Guided Surgery — Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

5 Image Guided Surgery Companies and Product Overview

6 Image Guided Surgery- Recent Developments

7 Appendix

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/image-guided-surgery-devices-medical-devices-pipeline-assessment-2019

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]