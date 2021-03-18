WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ In-vehicle Entertainment and Information Systems Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2023”.

In-vehicle Entertainment and Information Systems Industry 2019

Description:-

In-car entertainment (ICE), or in-vehicle infotainment (IVI), is a collection of hardware and software in automobiles that provides audio or video entertainment. In car entertainment originated with car audiosystems that consisted of radios and cassette or CD players, and now includes automotive navigation systems, video players, USB and Bluetooth connectivity, Carputers, in-car internet, and WiFi.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the In-vehicle Entertainment and Information Systems market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the In-vehicle Entertainment and Information Systems market by product type and applications/end industries.

In-vehicle apps feature infotainment, safety, convenience, travel, and assistance-based services (navigation). They allow remote access and usability of automotive and related features in the vehicle. These apps can be installed or are pre-installed on the vehicle’s infotainment system.

The global In-vehicle Entertainment and Information Systems market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of In-vehicle Entertainment and Information Systems.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Alpine Electronics

Continental

Garmin

Harman

Panasonic

Pioneer

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

QNX-based System

Linux-based System

Microsoft-based System

Android-based System

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Economical Car

Luxury Car

Industrial Car

