Insulin Delivery Pens Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2027

Insulin pens are used as an effective solution for diabetes management. With the current technological advancements, insulin now comes with different variants like reusable pens that can be used by just loading insulin cartridges available in packs. Disposable insulin pens contain a prefilled cartridge and the entire pen is disposed or thrown away providing convenient delivery of insulin. Smart insulin pens are the latest advancement in diabetes management. These smart insulin pens are either Bluetooth enabled wireless devices allowing automatic data sharing or devices that require data sharing with a dedicated USB data cable. These pens also come with a feature incorporating a clinician configured bolus calculator with the ability to deliver multiple insulin doses every day safely and discreetly. A new research report by Future Market Insights titled ‘Insulin Delivery Pens Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027) gives an overview of the global insulin delivery pens market along with a comprehensive market forecast for the period 2017-2027.

Global Insulin Delivery Pens Market: Dynamics

Several factors contribute to the growth of the global insulin delivery pens market. One major driver is the move towards value based compensation models for therapies from unit priced payment models that are more commonly used to self-administer treatment for chronic diseases like diabetes. The shift is prominently seen in regions such as U.S. and Europe. This shift, in turn, results in increased demand for technology driven insulin delivery systems with higher levels of accuracy and patient compliance in addition to providing patients with the necessary coaching and education. The demand for smart insulin pens has also increased globally as healthcare stakeholders seek to gather useful information from clinical trials and the real world environment. Also, diabetes being chronic and a very expensive disease, people look for options to reduce the expenses related to the regular check-ups of diabetes. Smart insulin pens help patients keep a check on their diabetes with all the necessary dosage data pertaining to the disease and its effective management.

Global Insulin Delivery Pens Market: Segmental Highlights

The global insulin delivery pens market is segmented into various segments based on product type, indication, distribution channel and region. The report presents the analysis of every market segment along with the yearly growth rate, revenue share and pricing analysis. Some of the key segmental highlights from the report are as under:

Among the regional markets, North America is expected to emerge the dominating market in terms of revenue, with a market value of almost US$ 2,000 Mn in 2017 and an estimated market value reaching over US$ 5,500 Mn by the end of forecast period in 2027.

In the product type segmentation, the reusable insulin pens segment is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of revenue share. Within the reusable insulin pens segment, refillable insulin pens is projected to stay at a high market valuation throughout the forecast period, reaching an estimated US$ 9,183.0 Mn by 2027 end at a CAGR of 10.2%.

By indication, the market is categorised into Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Type 2, among which the Diabetes Type 2 segment leads the market with a market valuation expected to reach over US$ 12,300 Mn by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

In the distribution channel category, the hospital pharmacy segment is expected to remain dominant, with a market value of over US$ 1,900 Mn in 2017. This segment is in close competition with the online sales segment, which is ahead of the hospital pharmacy segment in terms of CAGR, with a growth rate of 11.7% during the forecast period.

Global Insulin Delivery Pens Market: Competitive Landscape

This research report includes a brief profile of some of the major players in the global insulin delivery pens market. These descriptive profiles provide information on the overall development of the companies along with their future strategies. Some of the companies featured in the report are Sanofi S.A., Companion Medical, Inc., Patients Pending Ltd, Diamesco Co., Ltd., DiabNext, Owen Mumford Ltd, and Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies.