IoT Cloud Platforms Market 2019–2023 : Global Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts

IoT Cloud Platforms Industry 2019

Description:-

An IoT platform means cloud-based and on premise software packages and related services that enable and support sophisticated IoT services. Speak specifically, An IoT platform combines several software functions into one solution to enable companies to develop and deploy Internet of Things solutions faster, better and cheaper.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the IoT Cloud Platforms market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the IoT Cloud Platforms market by product type and applications/end industries.

The major forces driving the IoT market are development of cheaper and smarter sensors, evolution of high speed networking technologies, and rising adoption of cloud platforms across industry verticals. Furthermore, increasing penetration of connected devices has unleashed the growth potential through predictive maintenance, security, and analytics which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The decrease in the cost per CPU memory and storage makes the collection of big data and subsequent analytics possible. Devices such as sensors have proliferated, without which IoT opportunities cannot be realized. The decreasing cost of megabytes increases the amount of money available for investment in large processing systems. Cloud and big data offer elastic repositories for storing and analyzing the onslaught of data. The convergence of information technology and operational technology are coming together to create a new revolution.The Internet world is colliding with the industrial world to create unprecedented opportunities.

The global IoT Cloud Platforms market is valued at 1570 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 7480 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 29.7% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of IoT Cloud Platforms.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

PTC (ThingWorx)

Cisco (Jasper)

Microsoft

Google

IBM

Intel Corporation

SAP

Oracle Integrated Cloud

AT&T

Fujitsu

Amazon

HPE

Telit

General Electric (Predix)

Gemalto

Exosite

Zebra Technologies

Ayla Networks

Xively

Aeris

Particle

relayr

Bosch Software Innovations

Teezle

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Software

Service

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Smart Home & Wearables

Smart Energy

Smart Security

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Others

