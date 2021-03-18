Kokum Butter Market Trends and Segments 2016-2026

The kokum butter is extracted by refining the Kokum kernels using chemical processes of neutralization, bleaching and deodorization. Kokum Butter is composed of beneficial compounds that help to regenerate skin cells. It has a moderate to non-existent perfume and appears like cocoa or shea butter. Kokum butter has outstanding emollient properties and very high oxidative balance which allows kokum butter into many formulations like lotions, lip balms, and soaps.

The butter extracted from the fruit kernels is rich in vitamin E, and vital fatty acids. Kokum butter is used in dry skin remedies, hair conditioners, infected pores and skin remedies and in many skin care and beauty products. The Kokum Butter is untreated, unrefined, non-deodorized, unbleached and does not contain any chemicals. Furthermore, Kokum is appropriate for ointment, suppositories, and other pharmaceutical purposes. The ointment is used for treating the ulcer, fissures of lips, cracks or cuts in hands and feet.

The Kokum butter market is segmented on the basis of its applications in different industries such as pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic industry and other applications. In the pharmaceutical industry, kokum butter is majorly used in creams, skin lotions, balms, and shaving creams. Similarly, in the cosmetic industry, kokum butter is used in conditioners, lipsticks, body butters, moisturizing creams, hair care products, soaps, and toiletries.

Other application includes food products such as confectionery and bakery products. The derivatives of Kokum butter are used as substitutes while manufacturing the chocolates, so the end product doesn’t melt throughout transport in peak summer months. Kokum butter is most stable and hardest exotic butter. It will appear flaky and cracked, though it will melt when comes in contact with skin. It is best to use this together with different oils or butter to make it more pliable and easy to use.

On the basis of geography, the kokum butter market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. In regional markets, Asia Pacific is the largest producer of kokum butter followed by Africa. India is the leading manufacturer of kokum butter across the globe.

High growth of Kokum butter market is anticipated as the cocoa butter is becoming increasingly expensive and limited availability, Kokum butter is becoming more popular as the substitute of cocoa butter. Due to its uniform triglyceride composition, it is often used as a substitute for cocoa butter as it is more quickly absorbed into the skin without leaving oily feel like many other oils and butter.

Developing market for personal care and cosmetic products has played a major role in fuelling the growth of the Kokum butter market across the globe. Kokum butter has antioxidant properties and prevents drying of the skin and helps in reducing wrinkles. Kokum butter is rich in citric acid, polyphenols and acetic acid malic acid, and also contains vitamin B complexes, hydroxicitric, potassium, manganese, and magnesium. Kokum butter is used in cosmetic formulations along with other ingredients to make it more pliable.

The market for Kokum butter is highly fragmented with a large number of regional and international manufacturers. Some of the key players in Kokum Butter market include International Cosmetic Science Centre, Manorama Group, Biochemica, Marudhar Foods Private Limited, BioChemica International, Keynote International, Villa Germania Alimentos S.A., Madvik Research Labs Private Ltd., Fimanus UG Haftungsbeschrankt, Ausmetics Daily Chemicals (Guangzhou) Co Ltd., Zhongshan Desly Foodstuffs Co., Ltd

