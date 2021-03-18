Lifting Columns Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2028

Global Lifting Columns Market: Introduction

Lifting columns are hi-tech mechanical devices that convert the rotational motion of low voltage AC/ DC motors into linear push/pull movements. Lifting columns are specially designed to deliver smart height adjustments in workstations, office desks, couches and tables in hospitals, etc. The market for lifting columns is anticipated to witness significant transition during the forecast period across the globe. The lifting columns market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing automation in various applications across all end-use industries. Moreover, the positive outlook of the medical industry is also anticipated to support the growth of the lifting columns market, and is the most influencing factor for the future growth of this market. Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth during the coming decade. The rapid growth of all the industries along with healthy adoption of lifting columns for automation is expected to fuel the demand for lifting columns during the forecast period.

Global Lifting Columns Market: Dynamics

The higher number of advantages offered by lifting columns during their usage is the key element driving their demand. The combination of adjustability, low noise, small footprint, and rapid but steady speed is making lifting columns more attractive. Lifting columns find a wide range of applications, starting from patient beds as medical equipment to trolleys for automated production in industrial applications. Hence, the unique benefits of the installation of lifting columns are anticipated to propel their demand during the projected period of time.

Global Lifting Columns Market: Segmentation

The global market for lifting columns can be segmented on the basis of mode of operation, screw type, loading capacity, application, stage, and region.

On the basis of mode of operation, the global market for lifting columns is segmented as:

Manual

Hydraulic

Electric

On the basis of screw type, the global market for lifting columns is segmented as:

Ball Screws

Telescopic Lead Screws

Trapezoidal Screws

On the basis of loading capacity, the global market for lifting columns is segmented as:

Up to 2,500 N

2,500 N – 5,000 N

Above 5000 N

On the basis of application, the global market for lifting columns is segmented as:

Medical & Healthcare

Furniture

Workstations

Industrial

On the basis of stage, the global market for lifting columns is segmented as:

1 Stage

2 Stage

3 Stage

Global Lifting Columns Market: Regional Outlook

In the global market of lifting columns, the Asia Pacific region is expected to create higher demand for lifting columns during the forecast period. The market of Asia Pacific has high potential, and is also anticipated to create healthy growth opportunities for manufacturers in the region. Moreover, the lifting columns market of the region is also expected to attract manufacturers from other regions to invest in and attain significant market share during the forecast period. The European and North American markets are currently holding significant shares in the global lifting columns market. Additionally, the Middle Eastern & African market also has healthy growth potential, and is also expected to attain significant growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the market in Latin America is expected to register minimal growth, owing to moderate growth opportunities in the region.

Global Lifting Columns Market: Market Participants

In the global market of lifting columns, manufacturers are highly engaged in product and technology development in order to differentiate themselves from others. The global lifting columns market is highly fragmented, and product innovation remains the key strategy for the market.