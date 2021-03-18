Machine Vision System And Services Market to Reflect Steady Growth Rate by 2027

Machine vision technology is a vital part of industrial automated production process that serves to improve the overall speed and quality of a final product. Superior to normal human visual sense, machine vision technology offers a critical capability of judging a product being manufactured. Machine vision system and service providers allow manufacturers to achieve rapid production lines with accurate, precise non-contact product measurement, and closed-loop process control. High quality product inspection, lesser setup time and quick downtime, and increased production flexibility are among top advantages machine vision systems offer.

Virtually employed by all industrial manufacturing verticals, vision inspection enabled early detection and resolution of production inconsistency. In addition to boosting production efficiency, it also helps increase product integrity and thereby fulfil all associated legal compliance standards. In a nutshell, manufacturers cannot afford to bypass machine vision technology during the production process, as it ultimately helps companies to preserve their brands’ reputation in the long run.

Machine Vision System and Services Market: Drivers and Restraints Segmentation and key players

With an increasing number of industrial verticals embracing production automation, the demand for machine vision technology is likely to be on the rise. Moreover, increased adoption rate of machine vision technology-based robotic systems and intense need for high-quality product inspection will foster the demand for machine vision system and services globally. Surging requirement of high production output in manufacturing industries will remain a prominent driver to demand for machine vision technology. Growing demand for machine vision technology in IT, optics, and mechanics will continue to sustain adoption of vision system and services.Rising need for improved product inspection will continue to provide an impetus to machine vision system and services in near future. In addition to a wide range of technological advantages of machine vision technology, growing demand for faster yet cost-effective vision inspection technology is expected to fuel the machine vision system and services market.

Shooting adoption of machine vision technology by a growing number of end-user verticals, including electronics, healthcare, automotive, pharmaceuticals, defence, food and beverages, packaging, and many more will further fuel the sales of machine vision systems over the next decade.Higher labour costs will remain the key factor propelling the sales of vision systems in developed markets. Whereas, some of the emerging Asian countries are expected to present lucrative opportunities to machine vision system and service providers, attributed to soaring number of manufacturing companies within the region and rising demand for application-specific systems.

Complex requirement regarding highly accurate and stable product placement while operating machine vision systems often needs skilled resources. The stringency of the process doubles in case of small-sized products. This can remain a longstanding challenge to widespread adoption of machine vision systems over the forecast period. Segment-wise, the global market for machine vision system and services is categorised into four key segments, viz. type, application, component, and end-user application. By type, the global vision system and services market is segmented into- 3D measurement, 2D measurement, 1D measurement; Based on application, the global vision system and services market is classified as – Identification, Positioning, Measurement, Verification, Flaw detection;

On the basis of component, the global machine vision system and services market is fragmented into – Lenses, Lighting, Smart Camera, Frame grabber, Embedded system; By end-user vertical, the global machine vision system and services market is segmented into –Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, Industrial, Others.Geographically, the machine vision system and services market is assessed for five key regions, viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa: North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil and Mexico), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, and rest of Europe),Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and rest of APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA);

The report profiles some of the key players operating in the global machine vision system and services market. Cognex Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, Teledyne Technologies, Inc., and Texas Instruments, Inc. are a few of them. Other leading providers of machine vision system and services, include Keyence Corporation, Baumer Optronic GmbH, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Sick AG, Basler AG, and Omron Corporation.This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global machine vision system and services market through in-depth information on industry-validated historical market data, statistics, facts, and insights. A suitable set of methodologies and assumptions in report support the market projections. The report analyses the market by segmenting it on the basis of type, application, component, end-user vertical, and region.

