Manuka Honey : Regional, Type, Application, Manufacturers Segment Analysis | Industry Forecast Report 2025

Manuka Honey Market – 2019

This report studies the global market size of Manuka Honey in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Manuka Honey in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Manuka Honey market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

In 2017, the global Manuka Honey market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Manuka Honey market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Manuka Honey include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Manuka Honey include

Comvita

Manuka Health

Arataki Honey

Watson & Son

Streamland

Pure Honey New Zealand

KirksBees Honey

Capilano

Nature’s Way

Market Size Split by Type

UMF 5+ / MGO 83 mg/kg (ppm)

UMF 10+ / MGO 263 mg/kg (ppm)

UMF 15+ / MGO 514 mg/kg (ppm)

UMF 20+ / MGO 829 mg/kg (ppm)

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Digestion & Inflammation Treatment

Wound-care & Skincare Products

Other

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Manuka Honey market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Manuka Honey market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Manuka Honey manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Manuka Honey with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Manuka Honey submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Manuka Honey are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Manuka Honey market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

