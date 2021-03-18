Market Intelligence Report Concentrated Milk Fat , 2018 – 2028

Concentrated milk fat possesses a pleasing, sweet and desirable flavour that is rancid-free and oxidised. It is obtained from sweet cream by the removal of water and non-fat solids through blending. Concentrated milk fat can be stored for several months at room temperature and contains low moisture content. The demand for concentrated milk fat is increasing rapidly due to its longer shelf-life as well as the ease of storage and transportation.

Concentrated milk fat finds various applications in the food and beverage industry, which has led to an increase in the overall production and sales of concentrated milk fat. The aggregate global demand for concentrated milk fat increased in 2017, assisted by the improving the economic environment in developing nations. On the other hand, the trans-fatty and saturated fats present in concentrated milk fat are likely to cause obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, which is likely to hamper the market growth.

Foodservice Providers Expected to be the Top Performers in the Concentrated Milk Fat Market: Concentrated milk fat is a fatty product made exclusively from milk or from milk-obtained products that contain water and non-fat dry matter. Concentrated milk fat is used for the preparation of dairy products and culinary preparations. It provides numerous benefits, which include better consistency, flavour support, plasticity, improved elastic texture, etc., when used in bakery products.

Foodservice providers prefer concentrated milk fat as it offers several advantages that ultimately help in cost-cutting and obtaining an improved product. The food products in which concentrated milk fat is used as an ingredient include ice cream, chocolates and oils, among others. The dairy industry is dominating the concentrated milk fat market. The urge to produce and innovate a healthy product portfolio among dairy companies is expected to provide a positive outlook for the concentrated milk fat market.

Global Concentrated Milk Fat: Market Segmentation On the basis of nature, the global concentrated milk fat market has been segmented as –Organic, Conventional, On the basis of application, the global concentrated milk fat market has been segmented as –Bakery and Confectionary, Dairy Products, Ice Creams, Soups, Sauces, Others, On the , basis of form, the global concentrated milk fat market has been segmented as –Solids, Quarters, Hand Rolled, Blocks, On the basis of distribution channel, the global concentrated milk fat market has been segmented as –Direct Sales (B2B), Indirect Sales (B2C), Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Other Retailers

Global Concentrated Milk Fat Market: Market Participants: Some of the key players operating in the global concentrated milk fat market are Grassland Dairy, Darigold, Inc., Fonterra, Hoogwegt U.S., Lactalis Ingredients, FIT, Campina Original, G&R Foods Inc., California Dairies, Inc., JLS Foods, Pine River Dairy and MCT Dairies, among others.

