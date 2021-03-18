Medical Implants Sterile Packaging 2018 Market Research, Growth And Forecast Report

Global Medical Implants Sterile Packaging Market To Reach Worth US$ 2,690.4 Mn By 2025

According to the latest report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Medical Implants Sterile Packaging Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017-2025,” the global medical implants sterile packaging market was valued at US$ 1,526.4 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 2,690.4 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Medical implants are the devices or the tissues that are placed within the body and are utilized to perform functions of missing parts. These implants are generally prosthetics that replace a removed or absent body part or support the body. Implants are made from bone, skin, metal, plastics or other materials. Sterilization of implants is crucial as these devices are to be implanted in the body. In case of infection, many complications can severely affect the patient culminating to mortality. Therefore, sterile packaging of implants is necessary to reduce the risk of post-procedure complications. Sterile packaging not only protects the implant from infection, but also maintains implant functionality. The rise in global disease burden and the introduction of novel implants packaging drives the global market.

Due to rise in healthcare regulations in most of the major economies, the manufacturers are investing in R&D of the more efficient implant packaging products. Many companies have introduced more efficient and beneficial packaging products. For instance, FlexShield technology is introduced by the UPF technologies in the market for packaging of medical devices. This product is made of plastic films that maintain the sterility of the implants.

Increase in demand for sterilization of implant products, including knee implants, dental implants, joint implants, and other small joint implant surgeries drives the global medical implants sterile packaging market. However, increasing cost of the raw materials used packaging products acts as a restraint to the market.

Based on product types, the global medical implants sterile packaging market is segmented into blisters, clamshells, pouches and bags, vials, tubes, and others. In terms of market size, pouches and bags segment is estimated to dominate the global market due to its wide application in the packaging. Based on material, the global medical implants sterile packaging market is categorized into foil, paper, plastic, and others. The plastics segment is anticipated to lead the market due to considerable preference over other materials on ground of favorable prices.

The global medical implants sterile packaging market is also segmented into their application in packaging of cardiovascular implants, dental implants, extremity braces and support, reconstructive joint implants, spinal implants, and others. Cardiovascular implants are anticipated to grow at fastest pace in the forecast period.

According to geographical demarcation, the global medical implants sterile packaging is categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In terms of market size, North America dominates the global medical implants sterile packaging market. According to the forecast, North America is anticipated to maintain is dominance in the following years. Asia Pacific market is expected to emerge at a considerable pace compared to other regions due to increased healthcare expenditure in developing countries. Some of the key players include Bemis Healthcare Packaging, Janco, Inc., MULTIVAC Group, Oliver Tolas Healthcare Packaging, Inc., Orchid Orthopedic Solutions LLC, Sealed Air Corporation, Selenium Medical S.A.S., and Steripack Contract Manufacturing.

