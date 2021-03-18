Multi Cloud Management Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2017-2027

Multi cloud management market has gradually gained popularity as it helps an organization to minimize page loading times for all types of content as faster page loading results in more frequent and longer visits to a given Website, page loading time can indirectly affect rankings in search engines. Another driver of multi cloud management is that it offers hardware, software and infrastructure redundancy necessary to optimize fault tolerance. Rise in governance and compliance management will also fuel the adoption of multi cloud management platform. In addition to this, increasing need for agility and automation and need to avoid vendor lock-ins are a major driving force of multi cloud management platform.

Few of the challenges faced by the multi cloud management market are: application portability on various cloud environment, lack of security, and lack of expertise and complexities in re-designing the network for cloud. Segmentation on the basis of platform: Internal brokerage enablement, External brokerage enablement, Segmentation on the basis of deployment type: Public, Private, Hybrid; Segmentation on the basis of service type: Task migration and integration, Cloud automation, Reporting and analytics, Professional services, Managed services, Others.

The objective of deploying a multi cloud architecture is to reduce reliance on any single vendor, increase flexibility through choice, and mitigation against disasters. Multi cloud management is similar to the use of best-of-breed applications from multiple developers on a personal computer, rather than the defaults offered by the operating system vendor. Multi cloud architecture is beneficial as no one provider can be everything for everyone. Multi cloud architecture is different from hybrid cloud in the sense that it refers to multiple cloud services rather than multiple deployment modes (public, private, and legacy).

Few of the companies in Multi Cloud Management market are: Rightscale, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Doublehorn, LLC., Jamcracker, Inc., VMware Inc., Neverfail, LLC., Rackspace Hosting, Inc., Ecmanaged SL, Cliqr Technologies Inc., Accenture PLC and Key Innovators. These companies are continually in the process of updating their offerings and service portfolio.

