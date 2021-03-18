Oct 22, 2018 (MarketersMedia via COMTEX) — WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On -” Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals in Europe 2018 Industry Size, Share, Trends, key Players Analysis, Applications, Forecasts to 2021″.

The analysts forecast the municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 4.54% during the period 2017-2021.

Municipal water treatment (purification) is the process of removing undesirable chemicals, materials, and biological contaminants from raw water. Municipal wastewater treatment is the process of removing all kinds of contaminants from wastewater and household sewage, both runoff (effluents) and domestic. The objective of these processes is to provide water that is fit for consumption. Most municipal water is purified for human consumption, but water purification may also be designed for a variety of other purposes, including meeting the requirements of medical, pharmacological, chemical, and industrial applications. The quality standards for drinking water are usually established by governments or by international standards institutions.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in Europe for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of water and wastewater treatment chemicals for the applications such as municipal water treatment and municipal wastewater treatment by considering 2016 as the base year.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

? Central and Eastern Europe

? Western Europe

The report, Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

? AkzoNobel

? Arkema

? BASF

? Kemira

? SNF Group

Other prominent vendors

? Accepta Water Treatment

? Beckart Environmental

? Chemifloc

Market driver

? Growing importance of wastewater recycling and water reuse.

Market challenge

? Efficient treatment chemicals reduce overall consumption of treatment chemicals.

Market trend

? Investments in aging water and wastewater treatment facilities.

Key questions answered in this report

? What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

? What are the key market trends?

? What is driving this market?

? What are the challenges to market growth?

? Who are the key vendors in this market space?

? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

? What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

PART 03: Market research methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

Outlook

PART 05: Market landscape

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

Municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in Europe by type

Municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in Europe shares by type

Municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in Europe by flocculants

Municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in Europe by coagulants

Municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in Europe by disinfectants and general biocidal products

Municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in Europe by antifoam and defoaming chemicals

Municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in Europe by scale and corrosion inhibitors

Municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in Europe by pH conditioners

Market for other municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals in Europe

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

Municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in Europe by application

Municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in Europe by application

Municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in Europe by municipal water treatment application

Municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in Europe by municipal wastewater treatment

PART 08: Geographic segmentation

Municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in Europe by geography

Municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in Europe by geography

Municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in Western Europe

Municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in Central and Eastern Europe

PART 09: Market drivers

Increasing demand for cost-effective chemicals

Rising environmental concerns

Stricter regulations at national and regional levels

Growing importance of wastewater recycling and water reuse

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

Strong competition among suppliers

Tender process and criteria

Growing production costs for raw materials and energy

Efficient treatment chemicals reduce overall consumption of treatment chemicals

Continued……

