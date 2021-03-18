MUSIC MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, APPLICATIONS & GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – ANALYSIS TO 2022

The global music market consists of physical music copies, digital music, music publishing and concerts. Physical music copies segment is the fastest-declining segment. However, this offset is balanced by the popularity of digital music.

The analysts forecast the global Music Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.93% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global music market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of concert tickets, digital music, music publishing, and physical music copies.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Music Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• BMG Rights Management

• Kobalt Music Group

• Sony/ATV Music Publishing

• Universal Music Group

• Warner Music Group

Other prominent vendors

• Deezer

• Gaana.com

• Guvera

• Pandora Radio

• Saavn

• SoundCloud

• Spotify

• Apple Music

• Aspiro Group

• Curb Records

• Disney Music

• Fox Music

• Imagem Music

• Wrensong Entertainment

• Eventbrite

• StubHub

• Ticketmaster

Market driver

• Increasing adoption of digital music

Market challenge

• Lack of ownership in music streaming

Market trend

• Growth in global mobile ad spending market

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01:Executive summary

PART 02:Scope of the report

PART 03:Research Methodology

PART 04:Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05:Market landscape

• Market overview

• Product life cycle

• Global music market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06:Market segmentation by revenue source

• Global music market by revenue source

PART 07:Buying criteria

• Buying criteria

PART 08:Geographical segmentation

• Global music market by geography

• Music market in Americas

• Music market in EMEA

• Music market in APAC

PART 09:Key leading countries

• Music market in US

• Music market in Japan

PART 10:Market drivers

PART 11:Impact of drivers

PART 12:Market challenges

PART 13:Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 14:Market trends

PART 15:Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Key leading vendors

• Other prominent vendors

