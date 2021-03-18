GlobalData’s Medical Devices sector report, “Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment — Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2019” provides an overview of Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment currently in pipeline stage.

The report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development. The report reviews major players involved in the pipeline product development. It also provides information about clinical trials in progress, which includes trial phase, trial status, trial start and end dates, and, the number of trials for the key Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment pipeline products.

This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2663577

Scope:

– Extensive coverage of the Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment under development

— The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

— The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment and list all their pipeline projects

— The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

— The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

— Recent developments in the segment / industry.

Reasons to buy:

The report enables you to —

— Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

— Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

— Identify and understand important and diverse types of Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment under development

— Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

— Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

— In-depth analysis of the product’s current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2663577

Key Players:

· AcuMEMS

· Advenio Tecnosys Pvt Ltd

· Aeon Imaging, LLC

· Aston EyeTech Ltd

· Avedro Inc

· Bar-Ilan University

· Baylor College of Medicine

· Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Inc

· Beyeonic Surgical Technologies

· BioFormatix, Inc.

· Boston Micromachines Corporation

· Canon USA Inc

· Cardiff University

· Case Western Reserve University

· CeeMax Ophthalmics

· Centro de Investigacion Biomedica en Red en Bioingenieria Biomateriales y Nanomedicina

· ChromoLogic LLC

· Coland Holdings Limited

· Compact Imaging Inc.

· Conavi Medical Inc.

· Costruzioni Strumenti Oftalmici Cso Srl

· DigitalVision, LLC

· Dioptrix

· Duke University

· El-Vision Ltd.

· Epvsensors, LLC

· Eye Care and Cure

· eyeMITRA

· Eyenuk Inc.

· George Washington University

· Glakolens

· Haag-Streit AG

· Hadasit Medical Research Services and Development Ltd

· Hadassah Medical Center

· Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

· Heriot-Watt University

· Hong Kong Polytechnic University

· iHealthScreen Inc

· I-MED Pharma Inc

· Imperial College London

· Implandata Ophthalmic Products GmbH

· Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

· i-Optics BV

· iSonic Medical

· Johns Hopkins University

· Kowa Co Ltd

· LaunchPoint Technologies, Inc.

· Leica Microsystems GmbH

· Lumetrics Inc

· Lygent Inc

· MacCure

· Medical University of South Carolina

· Michigan State University

· Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

· Nagasaki University

· National Taiwan University Hospital

· National University of Ireland Galway

· Neuro Kinetics Inc

· nGoggle Inc

· Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp

· Notal Vision Inc

· oDocs Eye Care Ltd

· OptoQuest

· Optos Plc

· PAIR Technologies LLC

· Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc.

· RetinalGenix, Inc.

· Retinostics

· RetinScan

· Revenio Group Corporation

· Rice University

· Rowiak GmbH

· Rutgers The State University of New Jersey

· Scalar Bioscience, LLC

· Sheba Medical Center

· Sinoora Inc.

· SOLX Inc

· Stanford University

· Stellenbosch University

· Structured Eye Ltd

· Tear Diagno LLC

· The Chinese University of Hong Kong

· The Wilmer Eye Institute at Johns Hopkins

· Tissot Medical Research SA

· TonoGuard Ltd.

· University of Arizona

· University of Auckland

· University of California Berkeley

· University of California Davis

· University of California Los Angeles

· University of California San Diego

· University of California San Francisco

· University of Edinburgh

· University of Illinois at Chicago

· University of Liverpool

· University of Malaya

· University of Pecs

· University of Pittsburgh

· University of Rochester

· University of South Florida

· University of Southern California

· University of Texas at Austin

· University of Toronto

· University of Valencia

· University of Washington

· VisionQuest Biomedical LLC

· Visual Pathways, Inc.

· ViVO Smart Medical Devices Ltd

· Welch Allyn Inc

· Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/ophthalmic-diagnostic-equipment-medical-devices-pipeline-assessment-2019

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]