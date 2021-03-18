Orthobiologics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Orthobiologics Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

Orthobiologics are substances that orthopaedic surgeons use to help injuries heal more quickly. They are used to improve the healing of broken bones and injured muscles, tendons, and ligaments. These products are made from substances that are naturally found in your body.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Orthobiologics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The rising geriatric population can be considered as a beneficial prospect. Increasing geriatric population offers surplus opportunities for the manufactures of orthobiologics. The major root of amputations are diseases related to ageing as osteoarthritis, musculoskeletal diseases, spine deformity, etc. Increase incidence of accidents owing to increasing urbanization is also a major factor expected to create numerous opportunities for orthobiologics manufacturers. Elevating surgical procedures also presents growth opportunities for the market. The increased incidences of trauma cases, lifestyle related diseases and other chronic disorders have led to rise in number of orthopaedic surgeries at a global level. This growing trend is anticipated to increase the sales of orthobiologics products in present and forthcoming years.

The worldwide market for Orthobiologics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Medtronic

NuVasive

Stryker

Zimmer

Orthofix

Anika Therapeutics

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Bioventus

Arthrex

SeaSpine

Sanofi-Aventis (Sanofi)

Djo Global

Seikagaku

RTI Surgical

Heraeus

Fidia Pharma

TRB

Allosource

Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation

Ito

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bone Growth Stimulators (BGS)

Viscosupplements

Bone Graft Substitute

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Orthopaedics Clinics

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Orthobiologics Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Bone Growth Stimulators (BGS)

1.2.2 Viscosupplements

1.2.3 Bone Graft Substitute

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Hospitals

1.3.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centres

1.3.3 Orthopaedics Clinics

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Medtronic

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Orthobiologics Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Medtronic Orthobiologics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 NuVasive

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Orthobiologics Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 NuVasive Orthobiologics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Stryker

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Orthobiologics Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Stryker Orthobiologics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Zimmer

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Orthobiologics Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Zimmer Orthobiologics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Orthofix

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Orthobiologics Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Orthofix Orthobiologics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Anika Therapeutics

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Orthobiologics Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Anika Therapeutics Orthobiologics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Orthobiologics Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson) Orthobiologics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

