Personal Finance Software Market 2019–2023 : Global Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts

Personal Finance Software Industry 2019

Description:-

The analysts forecast the global personal finance software market to grow at a CAGR of 5.14% during the period 2017-2021.

Personal finance software helps to manage credit cards, investments, bank accounts, income, and expenditure of an individual in a smartphone or PC. It has the capability to manage payrolls and monetary transactions by helping an individual to manage monthly expenses efficiently. These software function like a dashboard for the user’s money that helps in tracking transactions and alerting the user when a problem arises.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global personal finance software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the installations of personal finance software, which are downloaded as mobile applications or on a computer system.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Personal Finance Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Quicken

• The Infinite Kind

• YNAB

• BUXFER

Other prominent vendors

• Alzex software

• Microsoft

• doxo

• Personal Capital

• Money Dashboard

• Prosper Funding

• PocketSmith

• CountAbout

• Finicity

• Moneyspire

• CoinKeeper

• BankTree Software

• NCH Software

• Easy Life

• MechCAD Software

Market driver

• Growing dependency on the Internet

Market challenge

• Availability of open-source solutions

Market trend

• Availability of mobile applications

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Market assumptions

PART 05: Introduction

Market outline

PART 06: Market landscape

Market overview

Product lifecycle analysis

Market size and forecast

PART 07: Five forces analysis

Five forces analysis

PART 08: Market segmentation by product

Market overview

Web-based software

Mobile-based software

PART 09: Market segmentation by end-user

Market overview

Home business users

Individual consumer

PART 10: Geographical segmentation

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Continued……

