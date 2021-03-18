Plastic Additives Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption 2018 and Forecast to 2023

Global Plastic Additives Market

Description

Plastic additives are the materials or agents added to the plastic to improve, retain, or modify the properties of the plastic. Plastic additives improve processing conditions, stability, curb surface tension, control blocking, protect from getting oxidized, ensure resistance from flames, and provide the required stability to the final product. Plastics cannot work without additives. With the help of additives, plastics can be made safer, cleaner, tougher, and colorful.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Plastic Additives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Currently, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for plastic additives. The growing packaging industry coupled with the increased demand from the retail industry drives the market of plastic additives in the region. Polymer industries are witnessing high growth in developing nations such as India and Brazil due to their growing economies. The Middle East & Africa is projected to be the second-fastest growing market for plastic additives between 2018 and 2023. This growth is attributed to rising packaging and automotive sectors in the region.

The worldwide market for Plastic Additives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF

Clariant

The Dow Chemical Company

Evonik Industries

ExxonMobil

LANXESS

Mitsui Chemicals

Adeka Corporation

AkzoNobel

Albemarle Corporation

Baerlocher Group

Emerald Performance Materials

Grafe Advanced Polymers

Kaneka Corporation

Milliken

PolyOne

Sabo

Sakai Chemical Industry

Songwon

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Plasticizers

Stabilizers

Flame retardants

Impact modifiers

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Packaging

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Construction

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Plastic Additives Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Plasticizers

1.2.2 Stabilizers

1.2.3 Flame retardants

1.2.4 Impact modifiers

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Packaging

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Consumer Goods

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 BASF

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Plastic Additives Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 BASF Plastic Additives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Clariant

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Plastic Additives Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Clariant Plastic Additives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 The Dow Chemical Company

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Plastic Additives Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 The Dow Chemical Company Plastic Additives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Evonik Industries

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Plastic Additives Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Evonik Industries Plastic Additives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 ExxonMobil

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Plastic Additives Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 ExxonMobil Plastic Additives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED