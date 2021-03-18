Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

Point of Care Diagnostic Market “, published by WiseGuy Research, provides extensive insight and analysis of the Point of Care Diagnostic Market over the next eight years (2015-2025) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.

Emerging technological advancements in biosensors, smartphones, wearable devices and lab-on-a-chip are transforming the point of care diagnostic market. The POC diagnostics industry has been expected to be a part of paradigm shift from curative medicine to predictive, preemptive and personalized medicine. POC diagnostic tests are either antibody-based or microbial particle-based, assisting in decreasing the interval between diagnosis and treatment of a disease.

High prevalence of infectious diseases in emerging nations, increasing preferences for home healthcare option, and rising incidences of target diseases across the globe are few factors gaining the traction of POC diagnostic products globally. It has been expected that the number of cellphone users have passed 7.4 billion in emerging countries and the population in the countries is marred by various communicable/non-communicable diseases.

The report includes –

Segmentation: Based on product segment, the POC diagnostic market has been bifurcated and the report displays the market share, growth and revenue of each type:

• Glucose Monitoring.

• Cardiometabolic Testing

• Infectious Disease Testing

• Coagulation Testing

• Pregnancy & Fertility Testing

• Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing

• Urinalysis Testing

• Cholesterol Testing

• Hematology Testing

• Drugs-of-Abuse Testing

• Fecal Occult Testing

• Other

On the basis on the end-users, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, market share and growth rate for each application, including

• Professional Diagnostic Centers

• Hospitals

• Home Care

• Clinics

• Others

Geographic Segmentation: This report split global market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America, with revenue (Billion USD), market share and growth rate of POC Diagnostics for these regions, from 2015 to 2025 (forecast)

• North America: U.S., Rest of North America

• Europe: Germany, France, UK, rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA

• Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Key players: Overview of market leaders in POC Diagnotics market by top manufacturers/players, with revenue (Billion USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player. The top players including include Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux SA, Roche Diagnostics (A Subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.), Abaxis, Siemens, EKF Diagnostics, Danaher, Instrumentation Laboratory, Healthineers, Nova Biomedical, Quidel Corporation, Trinity Biotech, Chembio Diagnostics, Sekisui Diagnostics LLC, Trividia Health, Inc., OraSure Technologies Inc, Becton Dickinson & Company (BD), and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

