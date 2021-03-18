“Retailing in Argentina, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Argentina retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Argentina retail industry.

Growth of the retail sector in Argentina is forecast to slow down due to high operating costs, slowing inflation uncertain economic conditions and a series of taxes. In addition to this, currency devaluation further hampered the growth of the industry. However, the government’s tax reforms and other initiatives will drive domestic consumption thereby aiding the growth of the retail industry. Retail sales are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% over the next five years to reach ARS3,684.5 billion by the end of 2022.

What else does this report offer?

— In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics (covering 26 product categories),

— The report also details major retailers in each category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

— Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

— Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories, which include Clothing, Footwear, Books, News and Stationery, Electrical and Electronics, Food and Grocery, Health and Beauty, Furniture and Floor Coverings, Home and Garden Products, Music, Video and Entertainment Software, Sports and Leisure Equipment, Jewelry, Watches and Accessories, and Luggage and Leather Goods

— Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics across various channels.

Key Players:

Falabella

Grimoldi

Rapsodia

Dexter Shops

Legacy

Mimo & Co

Zara

Cheeky

Cardon

Netshoes

Carrefour

DIA

La Anónima

Coto

Vea

Walmart

Changomas

Cooperative Obrera

YPF

Disco

Musimundo

Garbarino

Ribeiro

Walmart

Frávega

Carrefour

Cetrogar

Lucaioli

Megatone

Dell

Farmacity

Carrefour

Natura

Avon

Herbalife

La Anónima

Farmacias Vantage

DIA

Reino

Juleriaque

Cencosud SA

Sodimac

Carrefour

DIA

Colorshop

Pinturerías del Centro

Coto

Walmart Supercenter

Falabella

Pinturerías Rex

Scope:

– Improving domestic consumption to boost retail spending

— Retail sales to register slower growth in 2017–2022 compared to 2012–2017

— Food & grocery is the largest category but clothing & footwear the fastest growing

— Clothing & footwear to register the fastest growth between 2017–2022

— Food and grocery is the largest while clothing & footwear is the fastest growing sector

— Specialist retailers remain as preferred channel for purchases

— Food and drinks specialists hold more than a quarter of total retail sales

— Online channel is forecast to register the fastest growth between 2017 and 2022

— Price conscious consumers rely on the online channel for purchases, driving growth.

Reasons to buy:

– Gain comprehensive knowledge on 26 product categories in Argentina retail market and develop a competitive advantage around consumer behaviour trends from the start of your supply chain

— Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, and key consumer and technology trends influencing the retail market

— Investigate current and forecast behaviour trends in each category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

— Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behaviour

— Understand the fastest-growing categories in the market with insights on the performance of individual product categories, across key channels from 2012, with forecasts until 2022

— Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in Argentina retail market — including store counts and revenues that give you a competitive edge and identify opportunities to improve your market share.

Key Points from TOC:

Key Findings

The State of the Nation

The State of Retail

Clothing & footwear

Food & grocery

Electricals

Health & beauty

Home

Others

Definitions

Methodology

