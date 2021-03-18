Retailing in Portugal, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022
“Retailing in Portugal, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Portugal retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Portugal retail industry.
After several years of strict austerity measures taken to reform the economy post the 2009 European Crisis, the retail industry in Portugal started to recover in 2013. Overall retail sales stood at €49.6 billion in 2017 and are estimated to grow at 2.5% CAGR during 2017- 2022 to reach €56.2 billion by 2022. Economic recovery coupled with growing employment and rising wages strengthened household consumption leading to strong growth in retail sales.
Key Players:
Zara
MO
Primark
Sports Zone
Marques Soares
C&A
H&M
Bershka
Massimo Dutti
Ecco,Pingo Doce
Continente
Intermarche
Lidl
Minipreco
E. Leclerc
Recheio
Aldi
Amanhecer
BP
Worten
FNAC
Rádio Popular
Euronics
Media-Saturn
Marques Soares
Expert
Avenir Telecom SA
El Corte Inglés
Well’s
Continente
MultiOpticas
Lojas Francas de Portugal
Minipréco
Douglas
Sephora
Kiko
Perfumes & Company
IKEA
Leroy Merlin
Aki
Conforama
Marques Soares
Maxmat
Zara Home
El Corte Inglés
Bricomarché
Loja do Gato Preto
Scope:
– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics (covering 26 product categories),
— The report also details major retailers in each category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments
— Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors
— Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories, which include Clothing, Footwear, Books, News and Stationery, Electrical and Electronics, Food and Grocery, Health and Beauty, Furniture and Floor Coverings, Home and Garden Products, Music, Video and Entertainment Software, Sports and Leisure Equipment, Jewelry, Watches and Accessories, and Luggage and Leather Goods
— Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics across various channels.
Reasons to buy:
– Gain comprehensive knowledge on 26 product categories in Portugal retail market and develop a competitive advantage around consumer behaviour trends from the start of your supply chain
— Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, and key consumer and technology trends influencing the retail market
— Investigate current and forecast behaviour trends in each category to identify the best opportunities to exploit
— Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behaviour
— Understand the fastest-growing categories in the market with insights on the performance of individual product categories, across key channels from 2012, with forecasts until 2022
— Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in Portugal retail market — including store counts and revenues that give you a competitive edge and identify opportunities to improve your market share.
Key Points from TOC:
Key findings
The state of the nation
The state of retail
Clothing & footwear
Food & grocery
Electricals
Health & beauty
Home
Others
Definitions
Methodology
