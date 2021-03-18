Security Testing Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2026

Security testing involves assessment of a system to detect presence of vulnerability and security weaknesses. Specialized testing tools are used to assess any network/ infrastructure, web application, mobile application etc. Network or infrastructure security testing involves assessment of servers, network devices, network services such as Domain Name Service (DNS) etc. The web application security testing involves assessment of applications that can be accessed by users from web browsers. Mobile application security testing involves assessment of applications that can be accessed by users from mobile devices such as tablets and smart phones. Apart from these, security testing is applicable for less known commercial or custom software applications. The security testing is classified into seven basic types which includes vulnerability scanning, penetration testing, security auditing, security scanning, posture assessment, ethical hacking and risk assessment. Vulnerability scanning is used to scan systems for known vulnerability. Penetration testing involves system analysis to check vulnerability of hacking attempt.

Security Testing Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising demand for protection of software bound valuable properties such as mobile and web applications is the major driver for the growth of global security testing market. The emerging trends of Internet of Things (IoT) and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) has led to rise in application development, which is anticipated to drive the consumption of security testing tools and services. The government regulations and norms in software development is expected to boost the growth of security testing market. The increasing adoption of application security testing by organisations to detect Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) and vulnerabilities is expected to drive the growth of security testing market.

Request Report toc @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2452

Security Testing Market: Segmentation On the basis of product type,the global security testing market can be segmented as follows:- Vulnerability Scanning,Penetration Testing,Security Auditing,Security Scanning,Posture Assessment,Ethical Hacking,Risk Assessment; On the basis of deployment type,the global security testing market can be segmented as follows:- Cloud based, On-premise; On the basis of end-use industry,the global security testing market can be segmented as follows:- BFSI,Retail,Healthcare,IT & Telecom,Manufacturing,Media and Entertainment

Security Testing Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global security testing market can be divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America holds significant share in security testing market, owing to the technological advancements in IT industry. Western Europe also accounts for significant share in global security testing market. This attributed to rise in adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) in different organisations in the region. APEJ is anticipated to register high CAGR during the forecast period. The rising investment in the enhancing the security features across various industry verticals is expected to drive the growth of security testing market in the region. Japan holds major share in the development and production of mobile devices, which is a significant factor for the growth of security testing market in the country.

Security Testing Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global security testing market are as follows: Cisco Systems, Inc.,Applause App Quality, Inc.,IBM Corporation,WhiteHat Security,Checkmarx LTD,Qualys, Inc.,VERACODE,Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP,Intertek Group plc.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2452