Smartphone Market Global Potential Growth,Share,Demand and Analysis Of Key Players Forecasts to 2023

Smartphone Industry 2019

Description:-

The analysts forecast the global smartphone market to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% during the period 2017-2021.

Smartphones have become a basic necessity and an integral part of the lives of almost all individuals worldwide. A smartphone is a mobile phone that functions like a computer. It typically has a touchscreen interface, Internet access, and an OS that can run application software or apps that are integrated with other devices and sensors to provide users information on a real-time basis. Smartphones can be used to perform applications, including making calls, instant messaging, taking pictures and videos, browsing the Internet, carrying out financial transactions, creating presentations, and analyzing data. Almost 10 years ago, performing these functions without a computer were considered impossible.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smartphone market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the shipments, sales, volume, and value..

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Smartphone Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Apple

• Samsung

• Huawei

• OPPO

• Vivo

• Xiaomi

• Lenovo

• LG Electronics

• Sony

• ZTE

Other prominent vendors

• ASUSTeK Computer

• BlackBerry

• Gionee Communication Equipment

• Google

• Micromax

• Microsoft

• Nokia

• OnePlus

• Panasonic

Market driver

• Rising income levels and increasing consumer spending in emerging markets

Market challenge

• Developed countries reaching market saturation

Market trend

• Upcoming possibilities with 5G

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

Market overview

PART 05: Market landscape

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by price

Global smartphone market by price

Global smartphone market by $200-$500 segment

Global smartphone market by less than $200 segment

Global smartphone market by greater than $500 segment

PART 07: Market segmentation by technology

Global smartphone market by technology

Global smartphone market by Android technology

Global smartphone market by iOS technology

Global smartphone market by Windows Phone technology

PART 08: Market segmentation by screen size

Global smartphone market by screen size

Global smartphone market by less than 4.5 inches

Global smartphone market by greater than 5 inches

Global smartphone market by 4.5-5 inches

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

Global smartphone market by geography

Smartphone market in APAC

Smartphone market in Americas

Smartphone market in EMEA

PART 10: Decision framework

