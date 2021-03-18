Smartphone Market Global Potential Growth,Share,Demand and Analysis Of Key Players Forecasts to 2023
Smartphone Industry 2019
Description:-
The analysts forecast the global smartphone market to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% during the period 2017-2021.
Smartphones have become a basic necessity and an integral part of the lives of almost all individuals worldwide. A smartphone is a mobile phone that functions like a computer. It typically has a touchscreen interface, Internet access, and an OS that can run application software or apps that are integrated with other devices and sensors to provide users information on a real-time basis. Smartphones can be used to perform applications, including making calls, instant messaging, taking pictures and videos, browsing the Internet, carrying out financial transactions, creating presentations, and analyzing data. Almost 10 years ago, performing these functions without a computer were considered impossible.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smartphone market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the shipments, sales, volume, and value..
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Smartphone Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Apple
• Samsung
• Huawei
• OPPO
• Vivo
• Xiaomi
• Lenovo
• LG Electronics
• Sony
• ZTE
Other prominent vendors
• ASUSTeK Computer
• BlackBerry
• Gionee Communication Equipment
• Google
• Micromax
• Microsoft
• Nokia
• OnePlus
• Panasonic
Market driver
• Rising income levels and increasing consumer spending in emerging markets
Market challenge
• Developed countries reaching market saturation
Market trend
• Upcoming possibilities with 5G
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
- Market outline
- Market overview
PART 05: Market landscape
- Market size and forecast
- Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by price
- Global smartphone market by price
- Global smartphone market by $200-$500 segment
- Global smartphone market by less than $200 segment
- Global smartphone market by greater than $500 segment
PART 07: Market segmentation by technology
- Global smartphone market by technology
- Global smartphone market by Android technology
- Global smartphone market by iOS technology
- Global smartphone market by Windows Phone technology
PART 08: Market segmentation by screen size
- Global smartphone market by screen size
- Global smartphone market by less than 4.5 inches
- Global smartphone market by greater than 5 inches
- Global smartphone market by 4.5-5 inches
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
- Global smartphone market by geography
- Smartphone market in APAC
- Smartphone market in Americas
- Smartphone market in EMEA
PART 10: Decision framework
Continued……
