GlobalData’s “Strategic Market Intelligence: Insurance Industry in Lebanon — Key Trends and Opportunities to 2022”, report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Lebanese insurance industry, and a comparison of the Lebanese insurance with its regional counterparts.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, claims paid, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and net earned premium during the review period (2013–2017) and forecast period (2017–2022).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Lebanese economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

This report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Lebanese insurance industry.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2663619

Key Players:

· MetLife Alico Lebanon

· Bancassurance SAL

· Allianz SNA (Société Nationale d’Assurances)

· LIA Insurance SAL

· Adonis Insurance and Reinsurance Company

· Arope Insurance

· Sogecap

· Axa Middle East

· Beirut (ALIG) Life

· Bankers Assurance

· Medgulf Lebanon

· Fidelity Assurance & Reinsurance Co. SAL.

· Libano-Suisse Insurance SAL

· Continental Trust Insurance & Reinsurance Co. SAL

· Assurex Insurance and Reinsurance Company

Key Highlights:

— Key insights and dynamics of the Lebanese insurance industry.

— A comprehensive overview of the Lebanese economy, government initiatives, FDI, country risk, and investment opportunities.

— Lebanese insurance regulatory framework’s evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

— Lebanese insurance industry’s market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business with market shares.

— Distribution channels deployed by the Lebanese insurers.

— Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors’ profiles.

Scope:

– This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Insurance Industry in Lebanon.

— It provides historical values for the Lebanese insurance industry for the report’s 2013–2017 review period, and projected figures for the 2017–2022 forecast period.

— It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Lebanese insurance industry, and market forecasts to 2022.

— It analyzes the various distribution channels for insurance industry products in Lebanon.

— It profiles the top insurance companies in Lebanon and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2663619

Reasons to buy:

– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Lebanese insurance industry, and each category within it.

— Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Lebanese insurance industry.

— Assess the competitive dynamics in the insurance industry.

— Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

— Gain insights into key regulations governing the Lebanese insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry’s future.

Key Points from TOC:

Executive Summary

Economy Overview

Regulatory Risk

Life Insurance — Summary Trend and KPIs

General Insurance — Summary Trend and KPIs

General Insurance — Market Share and Concentration by Line of Business

Reinsurance Overview

Distribution Overview

Competitive Landscape

Competitor Profiles

Appendix

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/strategic-market-intelligence-insurance-industry-in-lebanon-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2022

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]