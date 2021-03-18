Sugar Beet Juice Extract Market Growth, Trends and Value Chain 2018 – 2026 by FMI

Sugar Beet Juice Extract Market: Overview Sugar beet (Beta vulgaris L.) a plant root belonging to the amaranth family is cultivated in temperate regions, is rich in the concentration of sucrose. Sugar beet is native to Mediterranean region and is being cultivated in many countries such as the US, Russia, African countries, South American, and the Middle East, mainly for the sugar beet juice extract. Sugar beet juice extract is extracted from diced sugar beets by solid-liquid extraction method using water. Sugar beet juice extract is used mainly for the production of processed sugar which is one of the largest manufactured ingredients in the world.

Sugar produced from the sugar beet juice extract accounts for roughly a third of the world’s sugar production. Sugar beet juice extract is concentrated into thick juice for the production of sugar, which contains approximately 63% sugar. The thick sugar beet juice extract can also be used for the production of bioethanol. For the production of bioethanol, the thick juice can be fermented directly with the aid of yeasts.

Sugar Beet Juice Extract Market: Dynamics With the increased population, demand for sugar industry is increasing in the food and beverage sector followed by the pharmaceutical and cosmetics sector. With the increased fluctuations in the climatic conditions affecting the production of the sugar cane, demand for sugar beet is likely to increase in the future driving sugar beet juice extract market.

Sugar beet cultivation is a laborious work which needs constant care, however with the advent of the technology genetically modified sugar beet are being developed which will need less and mild pesticides; also less water. The use of genetically engineered sugar beet has shown to improve several environmental benefits, for example; improved soil health with increased water retention, less emission of greenhouse gases. These aspects of sugar beet cultivation are likely to drive the global sugar beet juice extract.

Sugar beet juice extract is a good source of fiber, vitamin c, iron, and calcium. Sugar beet juice extract also contains silica, which is very good for skin health and scalp health. Betaine is a nitrogenous component present in the sugar beet juice extract, which is humectant and anti-irritant. It is used in exfoliating creams, moisturizers, shampoo etc.

With the advent of technological developments, new and novel processing methods are emerging with effective solutions for the production of biofuels and bioproducts from sugar beet juice extract. With increased concerns about the depletion of non-renewable sources, bioethanol is a promising fuel for the future. This is the niche segment for sugar beet juice extract market likely to show growth in the future.

Sugar Beet Juice Extract Market: Segmentation On the basis of nature, Sugar beet juice extract market is segmented as:Organic, Conventional, On the basis of end use, Sugar beet juice extract market is segmented as:Food & beverages, Baked goods, Sugar industry, Condiments, Confectionery, Dairy, Animal feed, Cosmetics & Personal care,Dietary supplements, Sports nutrition, Biofuel, On the basis of the distribution channel, Sugar beet juice extract market is segmented as:Direct, Indirect, Online stores,Specialty stores

Sugar Beet Juice Extract Market: Prominent Players NutriScience Innovations LLC., BMA Braunschweigische Maschinenbauanstalt AG, Nordzucker AG, Amalgamated Sugar Company, Crop Energies AG, Siemens AG, and Agrana Zucker GmbH are some of the key players in the global market of the sugar beet juice extract.

Sugar Beet Juice Extract Market: Regional Overview About half of the sugar produced in the U.S. is from sugar beet juice extract which is likely to increase in the future owing to the increased pharmaceutical industry. Also, sucrose from sugar beet is widely used as a food or food additive. In Germany, research in the production of bioethanol is increasing at a tremendous pace. Since sugar beet is a promising crop for bioethanol production, the demand for sugar beet juice extract might increase in the future.

Sugar Beet Juice Extract Market: Competitive Analysis Apart from sugar beet juice extract, betaine is derived from wheat, sweet potato, spinach, quinoa, rye, which are widely available throughout the world. These sources might give competition to the betaine extracted from sugar beet juice extract.