Sunflower Seeds Market Trends and Segments 2016-2026

The fruits of the sunflower plant are called as sunflower seeds. Sunflower seeds are one of the most popular and healthy seeds which are produced on a large-scale in European countries such as Russia, Ukraine, and the European Union. Sunflower seed market is rapidly growing with a CAGR of 4.5%. Sunflower seeds coat is surrounded by a small kernel which is composed of 20% proteins and 30% lipids. Sunflower seeds are used for producing edible oils that are used in various food products. Sunflower seeds food products are available in various flavors such as dill pickle flavor, bacon ranch flavor, salt and pepper flavor, salty-sweet kettle roast flavor, fresh cracked pepper kettle roast flavor, and sweet dill pickle kettle roast flavor, and toasted coconut kettle roast flavor. Sunflower seeds are coated and sold as sour cream, barbeque, or ranch. Sunflower seeds are available in various sizes globally. Sunflower seeds contain high feeding value and are rich in omega-6 fatty acid. Sunflower seeds byproduct hull contains high in fiber and is used as a feed additive for cows. Sunflower Seeds in snack industry has developed rapidly as a convenient on-the-go snack option in the recent years.

Global Sunflower Seeds: Market Segmentation

The global sunflower seeds market is segmented on the basis of color, application, distribution channels, type and region. The sunflower seeds market is segmented on the basis of color such as bright yellow, claret red, black, green and white. Sunflower seeds are also available in light gray stripes.

The global sunflower seeds market is segmented on the basis of type which includes oilseed type and non-oilseed type. The oilseed type of sunflower is a black seed which is processed into sunflower oil and meal. The non-oilseed of sunflower is a large black and white striped seed that is primarily used in various food products such as snacks and bread products.

The global sunflower seeds market is segmented on the basis of application in which sunflower seeds is used in applications in food products such edible oil, snacks, bakery products, confectionery, birdfeed and others. The byproduct of the sunflower seeds is rich in fiber that is primarily used for livestock globally. The flour prepared from sunflower seeds is used for preparing dark bread globally.

The global sunflower seeds market is also segmented on the basis of distribution channels such as supermarkets, online stores and retails stores. Hence, the global Sunflower Seeds market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Global Sunflower Seeds Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global Sunflower Seeds industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, Europe has developed as the dominant region in global sunflower seeds market followed by Asia Pacific. Increasing snacking industry and demand for flavored sunflower seeds snacks, has strengthened the growth of global sunflower seeds market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period.

Global Sunflower Seeds Market: Growth Drivers

The global sunflower seeds market driving factors are increasing demand for ready-to-eat snack foods coupled with the convenience of foods. Increasing opportunities in snacks industry is also another factor in driving the sunflower seeds market along with rising in production of sunflower seeds as a result of improved seed varieties. Rising number of supermarkets and retail stores are rapidly increasing the demand for various flavors of sunflower seeds worldwide. Manufacturers are focusing on providing healthier product offerings. As a result of rich source of fiber presence in sunflower seed, the demand for animal feed products is increasing significantly in livestock worldwide. Hence, the global sunflower seeds market is expected to observe robust growth over the forecast period.

