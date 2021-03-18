Reportocean.com “Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Battery Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Battery Market, [By Power Capacity (Less Than 3,000 mAh, 3,000 mAh to 10,000 mAh, 10,000 mAh to 60,000 mA, and More Than 60,000 mAh); By Component (Cathode, Anode, Electrolytes, Separators, Others); By End-User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Others); By Region]: Market size & Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5141

The global Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Battery market is anticipated to reach USD 34.5 billion by 2026, according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, the automotive segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery market revenue during the forecast period.

The rising demand of Lithium Iron Phosphate battery from the automotive sector primarily drives the growth of Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery market. The demand for battery electric vehicles has increased significantly over the years resulting in increasing adoption of Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries. The exponential growth in the prices of gasoline and diesel owing to the depleting fossil fuel reserves, along with increasing environmental concerns has encouraged consumers to switch to battery electric vehicles. Technological advancements, rising adoption of smart devices, stringent government mandates, and increasing applications are factors expected to further increase the demand of lithium iron phosphate batteries during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery market throughout the forecast period. The increasing demand for electric vehicles in the region is expected to drive the growth of Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries in this region. The growing use of Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries in renewable energy storage systems also accelerates the adoption. The increasing demand for consumer electronics from countries such as China, Japan, and India, along with stringent government regulations boost the Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery market growth.

The companies operating in the Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery market include Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Samsung SDI Co., Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, BYD Company Ltd., GS Yuasa Corporation, Valence Technology, Inc., A123 Systems, LLC., Formosa Energy & Material Technology, and Bharat Power Solutions. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Insights

3.1. Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery – Industry snapshot

3.2. Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market PEST Analysis, 2017

3.6. Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Size and Forecast by Power Capacity, 2018-2026

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Less Than 3,000 mAh

4.3. 3,000 mAh to 10,000 mAh

4.4. 10,000 mAh to 60,000 mAh

4.5. More Than 60,000 mAh

Continued..

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5141

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]