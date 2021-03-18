Train Control and Management Systems Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2018 to 2028

Demand for Advanced Security Solutions to Trigger Train Control and Management Systems Market Expansion

Major emphasis given to railway security and safety are creating a demand for advanced solutions such as train control and management systems that help in real-time monitoring and management of train systems. This is executed effectively with the help of advanced radio equipment and high-performance monitoring solutions.

The train control and management systems providers such as Mitsubishi Electric Corporation are working towards providing radio equipment for this purpose. Another player, Hitachi launched the new signaling software which is designed to improve productivity and reduce errors.

Increasing investments in Emerging Regions to Showcase the Productive Future Opportunities for Key Players

The key players in the market for train control and management systems are focusing on the Asia market owing to its immense scope and large customer base. Hitachi has been investing in facilitating training centers for its other business domains which could provide the company with greater chances of leveraging the Asian customer base for its train control and management systems offerings.

Moreover, Borbardier Inc. also launched its passenger load display software solution on the existing train control monitoring system in Singapore. The system is designed to detect and weight load of passengers and transmit the information further. With such new-aged solutions introduced in the Asian market for train control and management systems, the region showcases effective future possibilities and room for better opportunities.

European Market for Train Control and Management Systems to Illustrate Major Scope

The railways in major countries of Europe are being equipped with cutting-edge solutions such as train control and management systems owing to which the European market signifies major revenue growth for the train control and management systems market players.

For instance, the Hungarian railway line will be equipped with train control and management systems by Siemens. This new signaling technology is expected to be in service by the end of 2020. Moreover, another train control and management systems market player, Bombardier Transportation opened the new high-tech laboratory for railway technology and presented solutions for battery-powered trains in Mannheim, Germany.

Train Control and Management Systems Provider to Harness the Shift towards Digital Systems

The key players in the train control and management systems market include ABB, Siemens AG, MEN Mikro Elektronik GmbH, Toshiba Corporation, DEUTA-WERKE GmbH, Bombardier Inc., Thales Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Knorr-Bremse AG, and Hitachi Ltd.

The increasing shift towards digital systems for control and management is trains has granted the key players in the market with major opportunities of growth. The providers of train control and management systems are being awarded with greater supply offers owing to this shift.

Siemens AG, a key players in the train control and management systems market received an order for its communication based train control system from the Paris metro operator in France, Régie autonome des transports parisiens (RATP). This opportunity signifies the future prospects of the train control and management systems market.

Toshiba Corporation announced that it had successfully completed the six-year long Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority Project which included a significant order for railway systems and equipment along with communication and monitoring systems.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced earlier in 2018, that it has received an order for radio equipment for its use in the communication-based train control system in Tokyo. Such deals are expected to fortify the future offerings and contribution of Mitsubishi to the train control and management systems market.

Train Control and Management Systems Market Segmentation Overview

Based on type of train, the train control and management systems market is divided into DMU-diesel multiple unit, bullet trains, EMU-electric multiple unit, and subway or metro trains.

On the basis of train control solution, the train control and management systems market is divided into communication based train control positive train control, and integrated train control.

The component based segmentation of train control and management systems market includes segments modular input/ output devices, human machine interface, computer control units, and mobile communication gateway.

According to network type the train control and management systems market is divided into ECN-Ethernet consist network, MVB-multifunctional vehicle bus, WTB-wired train bus, and others.

The research report on market of train control and management systems highlights a detailed evaluation of the whole market. It includes in-depth insights, historical and factual data, and industry-validated and statistically-supported data providing a better understanding of the train control and management systems market. The report on train control and management systems market includes predictions using adequate set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report on market of train control and management systems provides evaluations and data based on regions, technology, market segments, and applications.

The report on market of train control and management systems comprises of a detailed market assessment on: