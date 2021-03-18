WIRELESS ROUTER MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Wireless Router Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Global Wireless Router Industry

A wireless router is a device that provides access to the Internet or computers, laptops, and tablets to a network. It allows users to share an Internet connection, files, or printers in a local area network (LAN). In addition, a wireless router connects a LAN to a wide area network (WAN) such as the Internet. A wireless router largely eliminates the need for awkward, unsightly wires, and allows multiple users to connect to a LAN and WAN.

At present, in developed countries, the Wireless Router industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in China. The high end products are concentrated in US manufacturer. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese Wireless Router production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases. China’s Wireless Router industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently. China has become a large international consumption country of Wireless Router, but the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. Although the new production lines are increasing, and the high-end product is still relying on import.

IoT and smart home will drive the development of wireless router in the next few years. The development of smart wireless router would threat the traditional wireless router in the next few years. Despite the presence of competition problems, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

In 2018, the global Wireless Router market size was 2180 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3960 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Wireless Router status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wireless Router development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

TP-LINK

D-Link

Cisco

Tenda

Belkin (Linksys)

NETCORE Group (Qihoo 360)

MERCURY

Netgear

FAST

Buffalo

Amped

Edimax

Asus

Huawei

Xiaomi

HiWiFi

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Single Band Wireless Routers

Dual Band Wireless Routers

Tri Band Wireless Routers

Market segment by Application, split into

Family or Individual Consumer

Business

Other Application

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Wireless Router status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Wireless Router development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Wireless Router Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Single Band Wireless Routers

1.4.3 Dual Band Wireless Routers

1.4.4 Tri Band Wireless Routers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wireless Router Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Family or Individual Consumer

1.5.3 Business

1.5.4 Other Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Wireless Router Market Size

2.2 Wireless Router Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Wireless Router Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Wireless Router Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Wireless Router Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Wireless Router Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Wireless Router Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Wireless Router Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Wireless Router Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Wireless Router Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Wireless Router Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Wireless Router Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Wireless Router Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Wireless Router Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Wireless Router Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Wireless Router Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Wireless Router Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Wireless Router Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Wireless Router Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Wireless Router Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Wireless Router Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Wireless Router Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Wireless Router Key Players in China

7.3 China Wireless Router Market Size by Type

7.4 China Wireless Router Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Wireless Router Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Wireless Router Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Wireless Router Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Wireless Router Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Wireless Router Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Wireless Router Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Wireless Router Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Wireless Router Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Wireless Router Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Wireless Router Key Players in India

10.3 India Wireless Router Market Size by Type

10.4 India Wireless Router Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Wireless Router Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Wireless Router Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Wireless Router Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Wireless Router Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 TP-LINK

12.1.1 TP-LINK Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Wireless Router Introduction

12.1.4 TP-LINK Revenue in Wireless Router Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 TP-LINK Recent Development

12.2 D-Link

12.2.1 D-Link Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Wireless Router Introduction

12.2.4 D-Link Revenue in Wireless Router Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 D-Link Recent Development

12.3 Cisco

12.3.1 Cisco Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Wireless Router Introduction

12.3.4 Cisco Revenue in Wireless Router Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.4 Tenda

12.4.1 Tenda Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Wireless Router Introduction

12.4.4 Tenda Revenue in Wireless Router Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Tenda Recent Development

12.5 Belkin (Linksys)

12.5.1 Belkin (Linksys) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Wireless Router Introduction

12.5.4 Belkin (Linksys) Revenue in Wireless Router Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Belkin (Linksys) Recent Development

12.6 NETCORE Group (Qihoo 360)

12.6.1 NETCORE Group (Qihoo 360) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Wireless Router Introduction

12.6.4 NETCORE Group (Qihoo 360) Revenue in Wireless Router Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 NETCORE Group (Qihoo 360) Recent Development

12.7 MERCURY

12.7.1 MERCURY Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Wireless Router Introduction

12.7.4 MERCURY Revenue in Wireless Router Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 MERCURY Recent Development

12.8 Netgear

12.8.1 Netgear Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Wireless Router Introduction

12.8.4 Netgear Revenue in Wireless Router Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Netgear Recent Development

12.9 FAST

12.9.1 FAST Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Wireless Router Introduction

12.9.4 FAST Revenue in Wireless Router Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 FAST Recent Development

12.10 Buffalo

12.10.1 Buffalo Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Wireless Router Introduction

12.10.4 Buffalo Revenue in Wireless Router Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Buffalo Recent Development

12.11 Amped

12.12 Edimax

12.13 Asus

12.14 Huawei

12.15 Xiaomi

12.16 HiWiFi

Continued….

