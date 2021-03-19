Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Share Analysis 2019-2025

In 2018, the global Artificial Intelligence in Retail market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence in Retail status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence in Retail development in United States, Europe and China.

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/613924

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Microsoft

Nvidia

Amazon Web Services

Oracle

SAP

Intel

Google

Sentient Technologies

Salesforce

Visenze

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-Premises

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Artificial-Intelligence-in-Retail-Market-Size-Status-and-Forecast-2019-2025.html

Market segment by Application, split into

Predictive Merchandising

Programmatic Advertising

Market Forecasting

In-Store Visual Monitoring and Surveillance

Location-Based Marketing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/613924

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Artificial Intelligence in Retail status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Artificial Intelligence in Retail development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence in Retail are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.