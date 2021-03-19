Asthma And COPD Drugs Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 56.5 Bn By 2025: Credence Research

According to the latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Asthma and COPD Drugs Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global asthma and COPD drugs market was valued at US$ 39,021.2 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 56,507.7 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Do Inquiry before buying research report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/58486

Market Insights

Globally, asthma and COPD is one the leading chronic respiratory diseases, with high prevalence and increasing health care and economic burden. Thus, disease represent a lucrative market for pharmaceutical companies. COPD is rated to be the fourth most common cause of mortality, and expected to reach third position by 2030, in case the risk such as smoking, pollution is not addressed. Gradually over the period of time the treatment of asthma and COPD shows improvement, with novel drugs and treatment strategies, along with usage of non-pharmacologic treatment. It has being observed there is being surge in prevalence of asthma and COPD in developed and developing countries. In developed countries, there is being rise in prevalence of asthma due to lifestyle changes in terms of food habit, low level of exercise, etc., while in developing countries the prevalence is due to pollution and smoking.

The global asthma and COPD drugs market is segmented by drug type into anti-inflammatory drugs, bronchodilator monotherapy and combination drugs. Anti-inflammatory drugs includes corticosteroids, anti-leukotrienes and monoclonal antibodies. Bronchodilator monotherapy includes short-acting beta2-agonist (SABAs) and long-acting beta2-agonist (LABAs) and anticholinergic drugs. Amongst all, combination therapy of long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA)/ inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) dominates the market. The combination therapy that include Symbicort (AstraZeneca), Advair (GlaxoSmithKline) is most preferred treatment against asthma/ COPD, due to better efficacy and less side effects.

Download Free PDF Sample Request: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/58486

As of the current market scenario, North America together dominate the global asthma and COPD drugs market followed by the European market. Rising prevalence of asthma and COPD due to pollution, change in lifestyle, entry of generics and novel therapies in the market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for the forecast period. Emerging economies such India, China due to industrialization, demographic changes, urbanization there is been rise in pollution thus increase in prevalence of asthma and COPD population.

Market Competition Assessment:

Key players in the global asthma and COPD drugs market are Novartis AG, Merck & Co, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh, Nycomed, Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Roche Holding AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Vectura Group, Pfizer Inc. and others.

Key Market Movements:

– There is a rise in the prevalence of asthma and COPD in both developed and developing countries. In developed countries, the rise in prevalence is mainly due to lifestyle change such as smoking, while in developing countries rise is observed due to presence of most polluted cities in the world and inclusion of smoking in lifestyle

– Introduction of novel technology, strong pipeline, and personalization of medicine is also expected to drive the growth of market.

– With economic development in emerging economies, healthcare awareness, and high disposable income are some of the factors driving the developing countries

By Drug Type

Anti-inflammatory drugs Corticosteroids Anti-Leukotrienes Monoclonal antibodies

Bronchodilator monotherapy Short-acting beta2-agonist (SABAs) Long-acting beta2-agonist (LABAs) Anticholinergics

Combination drugs

Geography Segment

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Browse the full report Asthma and COPD Drugs Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017 – 2025 at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/asthma-and-copd-drugs-market

About Us

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

Toll-Free (US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-800-361-8290

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: http://www.credenceresearch.com