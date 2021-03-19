Asthma Inhaler Device Industry Global Production,Growth,Share,Demand and Applications Forecast to 2023
Asthma Inhaler Device Industry 2019
Description:-
This report analyzes the global asthma inhaler device market by device type (metered-dose inhaler, mdi with a spacer, dry-powder inhaler), by technology (manually operated, digitally operated), by end-user (hospitals, research institutes); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global asthma inhaler device market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.2% during the forecast period.
The major players in global asthma inhaler device market include:
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (U.K)
• Merck & Co., Inc. (US)
• 3M (US)
• Aristopharma Ltd. (Bangladesh)
• SRS PHARMACEUTICALS PVT. LTD. (India)
• Intas Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (India)
• Others
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
South America
Europe
Western Europe
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
U.K.
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
Republic of Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
Oman
Kuwait
Qatar
Rest of The Middle East & Africa
On the basis of device type, the global asthma inhaler device market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Metered-Dose Inhaler
• Mdi With A Spacer
• Dry-Powder Inhaler
On the basis of technology, the global asthma inhaler device market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Manually Operated
• Digitally Operated
On the basis of end users, the global asthma inhaler device market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Hospital
• Research Institutes
……..
Table Of Contents
Chapter 1. Report Prologue
Chapter 2. Market Introduction
Chapter 3. Research Methodology
Chapter 4. Market Dynamics
Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis
Chapter 6. Global Asthma Inhaler Device Market, By Device Type
Chapter 7. Global Asthma Inhaler Device Market, By Technology
Chapter 8. Global Asthma Inhaler Device Market, By End-User
Chapter 9. Global Asthma Inhaler Device Market, By Region
Continued……
