Attractive Opportunities in the Neuromyelitis Optica Drug Market 2019-2025

Neuromyelitis optica (NMO) is an uncommon disease syndrome of the central nervous system (CNS) that affects the optic nerves and spinal cord. Individuals with NMO develop optic neuritis, which causes pain in the eye and vision loss, and transverse myelitis, which causes weakness, numbness, and sometimes paralysis of the arms and legs, along with sensory disturbances and loss of bladder and bowel control. NMO leads to loss of myelin, which is a fatty substance that surrounds nerve fibers and helps nerve signals, move from cell to cell. The syndrome can also damage nerve fibers and leave areas of broken-down tissue. In the disease process of NMO, for reasons that aren’t yet clear, immune system cells and antibodies attack and destroy myelin cells in the optic nerves and the spinal cord. Neuromyelitis optica drug is drug used in the treatment of neuromyelitis optica, in this report we focused on Glucocorticoids such as Methylprednisolone and Immunoglobulin such as IVIg.

Global Neuromyelitis Optica Drug market is set for another strong year of growth. The report offers insightful and detailed information and future strategies. This report studies the global market size of Neuromyelitis Optica Drug in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Neuromyelitis Optica Drug in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Neuromyelitis Optica Drug market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. In the last several years, global market of Neuromyelitis Optica Drug developed with the production growth rate about 4%. In 2015 global capacity of Neuromyelitis Optica Drug is more than 9100 K units.

North America is the largest supplier of Neuromyelitis Optica Drug, with a production market share of 59.3% and a consumption market share of 18.7%.Europe is the second largest supplier of Neuromyelitis Optica Drug, following North America with the production market share of 25% and the consumption market share of 27%. Asia (Ex China) is another important market of Neuromyelitis Optica Drug, enjoying 31.8% sales market share.

In 2017, the global Neuromyelitis Optica Drug market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Neuromyelitis Optica Drug market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Neuromyelitis Optica Drug include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Neuromyelitis Optica Drug include

Pfizer

FRESENIUS

TEVA

SANDOZ

Intas

Gyjtrs

NANG KUANG

Tianjin Kingyork

Baxter

CSL

Grifols

Octapharma

CBOP

Market Size Split by Type

Glucocorticoid

Immunoglobulin

Market Size Split by Application

Acute attack

Remission prophylactic treatment

