Autoimmune Disease Treatment Industry – Treatment, Outlook, Analysis, Research, Review to 2023

Autoimmune Disease Treatment Industry 2019

Description:-

This report analyzes the autoimmune disease treatment market by disease type (localized, systemic), diagnosis (elisa, dot blot, agglutination, others), therapeutic products (drugs, monitoring equipment), distribution channel; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The autoimmune disease treatment market is projected to reach at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The major players in autoimmune disease treatment market include:

Abbott Laboratories

• Amgen Inc.

• Genentech Inc.

• Bayer Schering Pharma AG

• Biogen Idec Inc.

• Bio-Rad

• Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Danaher

• Elan Corporation Plc

• Eli Lilly and Company

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc

• HYCOR Biomedical

• Johnson & Johnson Inc.

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Siemens

• Squibb Company

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Others

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

South America

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Republic of Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Oman

Kuwait

Qatar

Rest of The Middle East & Africa

On the basis of disease type, the autoimmune disease treatment market has been categorized into the following segments:

Localized

• Systemic

On the basis of diagnosis, the autoimmune disease treatment market has been categorized into the following segments:

Elisa

• Dot Blot

• Agglutination

• Others

On the basis of therapeutic products, the autoimmune disease treatment market has been categorized into the following segments:

Drugs

• Monitoring Equipment

On the basis of distribution channel, the autoimmune disease treatment market has been categorized into the following segments:

Hospitals & clinics

• Diagnostic centers

• Drug stores

• Pharmacies

• Others

……..

Table Of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

Chapter 6. Global Autoimmune Disease Treatment Market, By Disease Type

Chapter 7. Global Autoimmune Disease Treatment Market, By Diagnosis

Chapter 8. Global Autoimmune Disease Treatment Market, By Therapeutic Products

Continued……

